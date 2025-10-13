Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Bears vs. Commanders live updates: Score, analysis, stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

It's Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels in battle of top two QBs taken in 2024 NFL Draft

By
1 min read

The last time the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears met, Jayden Daniels pulled off one of the craziest last-second plays in NFL history. Daniels shocked the Bears on a Hail Mary pass to Noah Brown as time expired, which was the longest game-winning Hail Mary touchdown as time expired in regulation in the regular season since the "Miracle in Motown" -- a 62-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Richard Rodgers in 2015.

The Commanders and Bears are back at Northwest Stadium for one of the most-anticipated rematches of the season, as Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels -- the top-2 picks from the 2024 draft -- face off for a second time. The Bears are 2-2 and coming off a bye week, as Williams is one pace for 3,940 yards and 34 touchdown passes -- which would both be Bears franchise records. This game is a vengeance one for the Bears, who lost 10 straight following the last-second loss to the Commanders last year.

Daniels returned in a big way for the Commanders last week, as he threw for 231 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Chargers. Daniels has 35 total touchdowns to nine interceptions in 20 career games -- as he's the fastest player ever to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards (20 games). 

The Commanders are looking to match the Eagles in the NFC East while the Bears are seeking to remain alive in the NFC North. For updates and analysis from the Monday night showdown, follow the live blog below! 

Where to watch Bears vs. Commanders live

Bet Commanders vs. Bears at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Updating Live
(12)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
Commanders strike back!

Jayden Daniels throws a bomb to Chris Moore for 22 yards in a TD. Moore gets both feet in to get Washington on the board. Daniels was 2 of 2 for 33 yards on the drive, recovering his own fumble prior to his TD pass -- huge play on the drive.

Commanders trail 13-7. 

Jeff Kerr
October 14, 2025, 1:05 AM
Oct. 13, 2025, 9:05 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Caleb Williams taking the bull by the horns

The Bears have scored on all 3 drives as Williams caps off a 5-play, 35-yard drive with a TD run. He's 8 for 11 for 79 yards and a score. This drive was started by a Croskey-Merritt fumble. 

Bears up 13-0.

Jeff Kerr
October 14, 2025, 1:03 AM
Oct. 13, 2025, 9:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
OPI on Colston Loveland stalls Bears drive

The Bears were looking to get deep into Commanders territory, as Caleb Williams found Loveland for 11 yards for a first down. Loveland was called for OPI, which put the Bears back to the Commanders 42. A 12-yard pass to D.J. Moore set up a Moody 48-yard FG.

Bears are up 6-0, but arguably could be more. 

Jeff Kerr
October 14, 2025, 12:45 AM
Oct. 13, 2025, 8:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Jayden Daniels INT

First INT thrown by Daniels this season. Only starting QB that doesn't have one is Justin Field. Jaquan Brisker picks off Daniels as he was looking for Deebo Samuel in the end zone. Kills a red zone drive for Washington and the Bears have the early momentum. 

Daniels never saw Brisker as the free man up top. Too easy of a read for Brisker. 

Jeff Kerr
October 14, 2025, 12:35 AM
Oct. 13, 2025, 8:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bears strike first

Caleb Williams goes 3 of 4 for 26 yards on the first drive. Bears go 41 yards on 9 plays in what was  good start to the same. Jake Moody hits a 41-yard FG. D'Andrew Swift has 21 total yards on the drive. 

Jeff Kerr
October 14, 2025, 12:24 AM
Oct. 13, 2025, 8:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Jacory Croskey-Merritt is off to a good start as RB1 in DC

"Bill" has 4 rush TD through 5 career games, which is tied for third among rookies drafted in 7th round or later since 1970 and most since Marion Butts' 6 in 1989.

Jeff Kerr
October 14, 2025, 12:06 AM
Oct. 13, 2025, 8:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Rome Odunze is off to a hot start

Odunze is the only NFL player with a receiving TD in all of his team's games this season

  • Tied for the most receiving TD (5) through 4 team games of season in Bears history
  • Odunze can become the first Bears player since Dennis McKinnon in 1985 with a receiving TD in each of team's first five games of season with a TD tonight
  • 5 receiving TD in 4 games this season (3 receiving TD in 17 games as rookie in 2024)
Jeff Kerr
October 13, 2025, 11:53 PM
Oct. 13, 2025, 7:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Key to this game will be on third down

The Bears defense allows conversions on 29.3% on third downs this season, 2nd in NFL. The Commanders convert just 32.7% of third downs this season -- 29th in NFL. Washington will have to convert third downs better if it wishes to beat Chicago. 

Jeff Kerr
October 13, 2025, 11:34 PM
Oct. 13, 2025, 7:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels -- Round 2

Here's the tale of the tape:

Williams: 7-14 record, 29-13 total TD-TO in career

Daniels: 14-6 record, 35-9 total TD-TO in career

Jeff Kerr
October 13, 2025, 11:15 PM
Oct. 13, 2025, 7:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bears inactives
Jeff Kerr
October 13, 2025, 11:04 PM
Oct. 13, 2025, 7:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Commanders inactives: Deebo Samuel good to go
Jeff Kerr
October 13, 2025, 11:02 PM
Oct. 13, 2025, 7:02 pm EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Jets Still Searching For First Win After Loss To Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    NFL Trade Deadline Buyers & Sellers: Chiefs & Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    NFL Trade Deadline Buyers & Sellers: Philadelphia Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    NFL Trade Deadline Buyers & Sellers: San Francisco 49ers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Ran Carthon addresses Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins' lack of lockerroom leadership

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Ryan Wilson Explains What Brian Callahan's Firing Could Affect Cam Ward

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Considering Cam Ward, Who Is a Good Fit for Titans Head Coach?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Jonathan Jones and Pete Prisco Reacts to the Titans Firing Head Coach Brian Callahan

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    MNF Week 6: Bears Coming Off Back-to-Back Wins Before Bye Week

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    MNF Week 6: Commanders Look to Hit Stride

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    MNF Week 6: Rematch of 2024 Thriller 'Cardiac Commanders'

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Needs & Wants: Los Angeles Chargers And Kansas City Chiefs - Running Back

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    Needs & Wants: Houston Texans - Offensive Line

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    Needs & Wants: San Francisco 49ers - Edge Rusher

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    MNF Week 6: Falcons Defense One of Best in NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    MNF Week 6: Falcons Offense Up and Down This Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    MNF Week 6: Josh Allen Enters MNF as MVP Favorite

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    MNF Week 6: Bills Look to Rebound After 1st Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Aaron Glenn End Of Half Play Call Speaks Volume On Confidence In Quarterback And Play Caller

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Justin Fields Poor Performance Highlights Awful Jets Showing In London

See All NFL Videos