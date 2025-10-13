Bears vs. Commanders live updates: Score, analysis, stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

The last time the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears met, Jayden Daniels pulled off one of the craziest last-second plays in NFL history. Daniels shocked the Bears on a Hail Mary pass to Noah Brown as time expired, which was the longest game-winning Hail Mary touchdown as time expired in regulation in the regular season since the "Miracle in Motown" -- a 62-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Richard Rodgers in 2015.

The Commanders and Bears are back at Northwest Stadium for one of the most-anticipated rematches of the season, as Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels -- the top-2 picks from the 2024 draft -- face off for a second time. The Bears are 2-2 and coming off a bye week, as Williams is one pace for 3,940 yards and 34 touchdown passes -- which would both be Bears franchise records. This game is a vengeance one for the Bears, who lost 10 straight following the last-second loss to the Commanders last year.

Daniels returned in a big way for the Commanders last week, as he threw for 231 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Chargers. Daniels has 35 total touchdowns to nine interceptions in 20 career games -- as he's the fastest player ever to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards (20 games).

The Commanders are looking to match the Eagles in the NFC East while the Bears are seeking to remain alive in the NFC North. For updates and analysis from the Monday night showdown, follow the live blog below!

Where to watch Bears vs. Commanders live

Bet Commanders vs. Bears at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.