Ron Rivera will leads the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 6. The Commanders are on a four-game losing streak and will try to stop the slide when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. It's the first game of the Week 6 NFL schedule. Washington is 1-4 overall and 0-2 on the road in 2022. Chicago is 2-3 overall, but is a perfect 2-0 in home games to begin the season.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists the game as a pick'em at Soldier Field, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38 in the latest Bears vs. Commanders odds. Before making any Commanders vs. Bears picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-105 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bears vs. Commanders and just locked in its picks and TNF predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Commanders spread: PK

Bears vs. Commanders over/under: 38 points

Bears vs. Commanders money line: Commanders -110, Bears -110

WASH: Commanders are 1-4 against the spread this season

CHI: Bears are 2-2-1 against the spread in 2022

Bears vs. Commanders picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Commanders can cover

The Bears are second-to-last in total offense, averaging 274 yards per game, and producing only 27.4 yards per drive. Chicago is averaging only 17.2 points per game, No. 27, and is No. 31 in first downs. Through the air, the Bears are the worst team this season, accumulating only 583 total passing yards in five games. Chicago's leading pass-catcher has only 10 receptions in five games, and the Bears are tied for No. 30 in passing touchdowns.

The Bears are in the bottom five of the NFL in passer rating and third down efficiency and have attempted fewer passes through five games than any NFL team since 1982. Washington is above-average against the run, yielding only 110.6 yards per game, and is in the top 10 in yards per carry allowed (4.2) and first downs allowed. Washington is also elite on third down defensively, giving up a conversion on only 30.4% of attempts.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago's passing offense isn't excelling, but the Bears do have a quality running game. Justin Fields is a true dual-threat option at the quarterback position, and the Bears are in the top five in rushing offense, averaging 157.4 yards per game on the ground. Chicago is also averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and the Bears have a two-headed monster of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Montgomery has at least 1,000 total yards in each season of his career, while Herbert is averaging 5.9 yards per carry in 2022.

Chicago is also above-average in the red zone, scoring seven touchdowns in 12 trips, and Washington's defense is vulnerable. The Commanders are No. 26 in total yards allowed and are dead-last in turnover creation. Washington is below-average in passing defense, ranking in the bottom five in passing touchdowns allowed and passer rating allowed to opposing quarterbacks.

How to make Bears vs. Commanders picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, calling for 42 combined points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Commanders vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Bears spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its NFL picks since 2017, and find out.