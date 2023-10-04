The Chicago Bears will hope to end their franchise-record losing streak when they open Week 5 of the 2023 NFL schedule against the host Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Chicago (0-4) has not tasted victory since Week 7 of the 2022 campaign, dropping 14 consecutive contests following last week's 31-28 setback against Denver. Washington (2-2) is coming off its second straight defeat after it fell 34-31 in overtime at Philadelphia on Sunday.

Kickoff from FedExField in Landover, Md. is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Washington is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Commanders odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.

Bears vs. Commanders spread: Washington -5.5

Bears vs. Commanders over/under: 44 points

Bears vs. Commanders money line: Washington -260, Chicago +210

WAS: Commanders are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven meetings with Chicago

CHI: Bears are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 overall games

Why the Commanders can cover

Including the 2022 season-finale, Washington has scored at least 20 points in four of its last five contests. Don't expect the offense to slow down on TNF since the Commanders will face a Chicago team that has surrendered at least 25 points in an NFL-record 14 consecutive games. The Bears have allowed an average of 34.25 points over their first four contests this year and have the second-worst point differential in the league at minus-62.

Sam Howell had a dismal performance against the Bills, throwing for only 170 with four interceptions and no touchdowns, but rebounded well versus the Eagles. The 23-year-old quarterback completed a career-high 70.7% of his pass attempts for 290 yards and a score without being picked off while rushing for a personal-best 40 yards. Brian Robinson Jr. led the Commanders' ground attack last week with 45 yards and a TD and had a solid showing in the team's 12-7 victory at Chicago last year, running for 60 yards and the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago can look to last week's offensive performance for optimism. The team produced 28 points against the Broncos, its highest output since a 31-30 loss to Detroit in Week 10 of the 2022 season. The unit has a chance of having another strong showing since Washington ranks 29th in the NFL with an average of 30 points allowed this season.

The Bears racked up 471 total yards versus Denver, with quarterback Josh Fields putting on a display in the first half. The 24-year-old set the franchise record for most consecutive completions in a game by connecting on his first 16 attempts and became the first player to complete 90% of his passes, throw for 225 yards and have three touchdown tosses by halftime since Drew Brees accomplished the feat in 2015 against the New York Giants. Fields finished the contest with career-highs of 335 yards and four TD passes, one more than he recorded over the first three games of the season. See which team to pick here.

