The Washington Commanders will attempt to continue their dominance in the all-time series when they begin Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season by hosting the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. The Commanders (2-2) posted a 12-7 victory at Chicago in 2022, giving them eight wins in their last nine meetings with the Bears (0-4) and 14 in the past 17 matchups. Both teams are coming off losses in which they squandered double-digit leads, as Washington was defeated 34-31 in overtime at Philadelphia and Chicago dropped a 31-28 decision to Denver to extend its franchise-record skid to 14 games.

Bears vs. Commanders spread: Washington -6

Bears vs. Commanders over/under: 44.5 points

Bears vs. Commanders money line: Washington -270, Chicago +220

WAS: Commanders are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven meetings with Chicago

CHI: Bears are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 overall games

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington's offense could have a field day on Thursday since it faces one of the worst defensive units in the NFL. The Bears rank 29th in total defense (383.3 yards allowed), 29th against the pass (267.8) and 31st in points allowed (34.3). Chicago has yielded at least 25 points in every game during its losing streak and has permitted 31 or more in three of its four contests this season.

Sam Howell could record his first 300-yard passing performance in his sixth NFL start. The 23-year-old fell one yard shy of the plateau against Denver in Week 2 and finished with 290 yards at Philadelphia last weekend. With receivers Curtis Samuel (quadriceps) and Jahan Dotson (ankle) questionable, Howell will focus heavily on wideout Terry McLaurin, who had a season-high 86 yards on eight receptions against the Eagles. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago can look to last week's offensive performance for optimism. The team produced 28 points against the Broncos, its highest output since a 31-30 loss to Detroit in Week 10 of the 2022 season. The unit has a chance of having another strong showing since Washington ranks 29th in the NFL with an average of 30 points allowed this season.

The Bears racked up 471 total yards versus Denver, with quarterback Josh Fields putting on a display in the first half. The 24-year-old set the franchise record for most consecutive completions in a game by connecting on his first 16 attempts and became the first player to complete 90% of his passes, throw for 225 yards and have three touchdown tosses by halftime since Drew Brees accomplished the feat in 2015 against the New York Giants. Fields finished the contest with career-highs of 335 yards and four TD passes, one more than he recorded over the first three games of the season. See which team to pick here.

