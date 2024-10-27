The Washington Commanders (5-2) and the Chicago Bears (4-2) face off in NFL Week 8 action on CBS and Paramount+. Sunday's game has been billed as a must-see matchup between the top two picks from this year's NFL Draft, but the meeting is potentially up in the air with Jayden Daniels (ribs) listed as questionable. Marcus Mariota stood in Daniels in a 40-7 win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, while Caleb Williams and the Bears emerge from their bye week having won three straight. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Commanders are 1-point favorites in the latest Commanders vs. Bears odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Bears vs. Commanders

Commanders vs. Bears date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Commanders vs. Bears time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Bears TV channel: CBS

Commanders vs. Bears streaming: Paramount+

Week 8 NFL picks for Bears vs. Commanders

Before tuning into Sunday's Commanders vs. Bears game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 12-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 47-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Commanders vs. Bears, the model is backing Washington to cover the spread at home. The Bears are 4-1-1 against the spread and covered in three straight heading into their bye week, but they have yet to cover on the road. Washington is 5-1-1 ATS overall and 8-2 in its last 10 games against Chicago.

The Commanders have an edge at home and feature one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. Washington is averaging 31.1 points per game, which is tied for first in the NFL. The Bears, meanwhile, are averaging just 104.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks 24th in the league. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.