Bears vs. Cowboys: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: Chicago 6-6; Dallas 6-6

What to Know

The Chicago Bears are home on Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. With a combined 845 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

The Bears have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Detroit Lions last week. Chicago got past Detroit with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 24-20. Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky was slinging it as he passed for 338 yards and three TDs on 38 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Trubisky this season.

As for Dallas, it looks like Dallas got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Buffalo Bills, falling 26-15. No one had a big game offensively for Dallas, but they got scores from TE Jason Witten and WR Ventell Bryant.

Chicago's win lifted them to 6-6 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 6-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bears are stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 281.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bears, the Cowboys enter the contest with 432.8 yards per game on average, good for best in the league. So the Chicago squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.