Bears vs. Cowboys live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for Week 3 game

Chicago looking to get first win against high-powered Dallas

In what promises to be one of the most fascinating and potentially most explosive games of Week 3 of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago enters this game at 0-2 after back-to-back embarrassing losses to division rivals. The Bears blew a double-digit fourth-quarter lead against the Vikings in Week 1, then were blasted by the Lions in Week 2. Caleb Williams and Co. need to start stacking wins quickly to avoid the first season of the Ben Johnson era going off the rails.

Dallas got back in the win column last week, evening its record at 1-1 by following up its opening-night loss to the Eagles with a rollicking comeback victory over the Giants. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense are moving the ball down the field with relative ease, but the defense is allowing their opponents to do the same. 

Will the Bears be able to avoid falling to 0-3, or will the Cowboys push them even deeper into the hole? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Bears vs. Cowboys

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time: 4:25 p.m.
  • Location: Solider Field (Chicago)
  • TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Cowboys -1.5; O/U 50.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
