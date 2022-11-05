Who's Playing

Miami @ Chicago

Current Records: Miami 5-3; Chicago 3-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Chicago Bears are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. Miami should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bears will be looking to get back in the win column.

The matchup between Chicago and the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday was not particularly close, with Chicago falling 49-29. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of QB Justin Fields, who passed for two TDs and 151 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 60 yards. Fields ended up with a passer rating of 157.80.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Miami beat the Detroit Lions 31-27 this past Sunday. The Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa did his thing and passed for three TDs and 382 yards on 36 attempts.

The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Chicago is now 3-5 while Miami sits at a mirror-image 5-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago ranks first in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 188.4 on average. The Dolphins have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the third most passing yards per game in the NFL at 306.9.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a 5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.