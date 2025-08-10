Teams looking to make a playoff push in 2025 meet in an NFL preseason matchup when Tyson Bagent makes the start for the Chicago Bears against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he had hoped some of his starters would see action, but was non-committal on who. Chicago features a new coaching staff, led by first-year head coach Ben Johnson, who was hired in January. The Bears were 5-12 last year, while Miami finished 8-9.

Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is set for 1 p.m. ET. Chicago is a 3-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Bears odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 35.5. Before locking in any Dolphins vs. Bears picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine's R.J. White has to say. New users at bet365 can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest bet365 bonus code for Sunday's game:

White is 718-623-37 on against-the-spread picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against-the-spread picks. He is 70-51-1 (+1638) on his last 126 picks in Bears games, consistently beating the NFL odds.

Here are R.J. White's best bets for Dolphins vs. Bears on Sunday:

Dolphins +3 (-108 at DraftKings)

Over 35.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Dolphins 1H ML (TBD)

Dolphins +3 (-108)

The Dolphins will start at least some of their regulars, while the Bears are choosing to sit their starters. That in itself, should give Miami a slight edge.

"The Bears appear to be sitting most if not all of their starters for this game, and as a result I feel the Dolphins have the edge at quarterback with Zach Wilson squaring off against Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum for a majority of the contest," White said. "Wilson was excellent last preseason for Sean Payton, and I expect him to lead multiple scoring drives in the first half for Miami. The Dolphins also feature a strong set of running backs who should be the focal point of the attack in the second half in particular as Quinn Ewers sees his first taste of pro action.

"Don't expect Ben Johnson to reveal much about his offense on the other side of the ball, and that'll leave it up to the team's solid receiver corps to win their battles with a Dolphins secondary under plenty of scrutiny heading into the season. This might be a surprisingly high scoring game when all is said and done, but in the end I think the Dolphins take it."

Place this bet at -110 odds at FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Sign up at FanDuel here:

Over 35.5 (-115)

Under McDaniel, the Dolphins have put up lots of points. White sees that trend continuing.

"We talked about Wilson looking good last year when paired with a top-tier offensive coach, but both Bears QBs also performed well last preseason," White said. "I have less confidence overall in Bagent, and Keenum is now 36, but there should be enough positive players that both teams get to 17+ points in this matchup. The Dolphins' preseason openers have featured 58, 49 and 38 points during Mike McDaniel's tenure with the team, and with Ben Johnson on the other side I expect this one gets to 40+ points."



The Over is listed at -115 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket plus get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5 using the latest DraftKings promo code:

Dolphins 1H Money Line (TBD)

Miami has started fast in each of their last three preseason games, scoring more than half of their point total in the first 30 minutes. That fact has not been lost on White.

"We don't have prices on anything but the full-game spread, money line and total as of this writing, but one play I will be looking to make is the Dolphins on the first-half money line," White said. "As mentioned, I believe Wilson has the edge at QB in this matchup, and I'd expect to see him for at least a half in this one so Ewers isn't overwhelmed in his first pro action. We should get plus money on the first-half money line, and I'm happy to scoop that up."



Place this bet at FanDuel. Sign up at FanDuel here and use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins.

Want more NFL picks for Sunday, August 10?

You've seen R.J. White's best bets for Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into the NFL all season long.