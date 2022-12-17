Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Chicago

Current Records: Philadelphia 12-1; Chicago 3-10

What to Know

The Chicago Bears should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. They have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Soldier Field. With a combined 846 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

Chicago scored first but ultimately less than the Green Bay Packers in their matchup two weeks ago. The Bears fell to Green Bay 28-19. QB Justin Fields put forth a good effort for the losing side as he accumulated 254 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 71 yards. Fields ended up with a passer rating of 149.30.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Philadelphia's strategy against the New York Giants this past Sunday. Everything went Philadelphia's way against New York as they made off with a 48-22 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Eagles had established a 34-14 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Miles Sanders, who rushed for two TDs and 144 yards on 17 carries, and QB Jalen Hurts, who passed for two TDs and 217 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 77 yards. Hurts ended up with a passer rating of 147.80.

The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 9. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Chicago is now 3-10 while the Eagles sit at 12-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Chicago enters the matchup with 189.2 rushing yards per game on average, which is the best in the NFL. Philadelphia has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the league when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 49 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 9-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won all of the games they've played against Chicago in the last eight years.