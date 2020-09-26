The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is 0-2 and Chicago is 2-0. Atlanta is favored by three points in the latest Falcons vs. Bears odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 47.5. Before entering any Bears vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,300 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 5-2 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 3 on an incredible 101-67 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Bears. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Bears vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Bears spread: Falcons -3

Falcons vs. Bears over-under: 47.5 points

Falcons vs. Bears money line: Atlanta -175, Chicago +155

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta suffered an agonizing 40-39 defeat to Dallas in Week 2. The Falcons were up 20-0 at the end of the first quarter but squandered the lead. Despite the loss, Matt Ryan sizzled again, passing for four TDs and 273 yards on 36 attempts. He has passed for 300-plus yards in his past four home games.

Calvin Ridley had seven catches for 109 yards and two TDs against Dallas. He became the first player since 1999 with 100-plus receiving yards and two receiving TDs in each of his team's 1st two games. Hayden Hurst caught his first TD pass as a Falcon. Foyesade Oluokun had three forced fumbles last week,. He became the fifth player since 2010 with three forced fumbles in a single game.

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears beat the New York Giants 17-13 this past Sunday. David Montgomery had 127 scrimmage yards and a TD catch. Mitchell Trubisky passed for 190 yards and two TDs and two INTs in Week 2. Allen Robinson is aiming for his fifth game in row on the road with 70-plus receiving yards.

Atlanta's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Chicago defensive front that amassed four sacks against the Giants. Khalil Mack had a sack and a fumble recovery against the Giants. Robert Quinn had a sack and a forced fumble.

How to make Bears vs. Falcons picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Falcons vs. Bears 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bears vs. Falcons? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Falcons spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 3 of the NFL season on an incredible 101-67 roll.