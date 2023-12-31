Two NFC teams still in the hunt for a playoff berth square off in Week 17 as the Chicago Bears host the Atlanta Falcons on CBS and Paramount+. Justin Fields and the Bears have won four of their last six games, including a 27-16 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve. The Falcons are coming off of a win themselves, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 29-10 with Taylor Heinicke under center. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is at 1 p.m. ET. The Bears are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Bears vs. Falcons odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 38. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first 30 days free with the promo code STREAMNFL, so sign up right here.

How to watch Falcons vs. Bears

Bears vs. Falcons date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Bears vs. Falcons time: 1 p.m. ET

Bears vs. Falcons TV channel: CBS

Bears vs. Falcons streaming: Paramount+ (get 30 days free with promo code STREAMNFL)

Week 17 NFL picks for Falcons vs. Bears

Before tuning into Sunday's Bears vs. Falcons game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Bears vs. Falcons, the model is picking Chicago to cover the spread. In addition to winning games, the Bears have also covered the spread in four of their last five contests. Chicago's surging offense is complimented by a defense allowing a league-low 80.7 rushing yards per game on average. That could spell trouble for the Falcons and their run-heavy offense on Sunday.

Atlanta is 2-9 against the spread on the road this season and the Falcons have only covered in one of their last three games overall. The Falcons have been extremely inconsistent, which could also be why the model is backing the Bears to cover on Sunday. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.