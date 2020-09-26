The Atlanta Falcons will have to pick themselves up after blowing a 20-point lead to the Dallas Cowboys last week and prepare for Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears. While the Falcons are 0-2, they are averaging the fifth-most points per game in the NFL at 32 per game. Unfortunately, their defense hasn't been able to stop anyone through two weeks, and have allowed a league-worst average of 39 points per game.

The Bears offense certainly has not been "explosive," but could that change against this week against a struggling secondary? Will Matt Ryan be able to keep this high-scoring offense on track if Julio Jones, who is questionable with a hamstring injury, can't suit up? This matchup should tell us plenty about both teams

Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Bears at Falcons (-3)

Atlanta reopened this week as three-point favorites and the line shifted to Falcons -3.5 later in the week. While the line has dropped to Falcons -3 again, the juice is -125 on the Falcons, so we could see a move back -3.5 again soon.

The pick: Falcons -3. I'm going to take the Falcons in this matchup, as I believe this is a pivotal game in their season. They need a solid performance after what transpired last week and also need to get into the win column if they want to keep pace in the NFC South. Jones being questionable is certainly something that worries me, but Atlanta has plenty of talent on offense. In fact, Calvin Ridley is actually the wide receiver that leads the team in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns. Additionally, I think we saw Hayden Hurst can replace Austin Hooper in this offense, as he caught five of his eight targets for 72 yards and a touchdown last week. The Falcons' defense may make Trubisky look good at times, but I don't think it will be enough for Chicago to remain undefeated.

Over/Under 47 points

The total reopened at 47, but did spend some time at 47.5 earlier this week before dropping to 47 again.

The pick: Over 47. If the Falcons are playing, I'm going to lean towards taking the Over. That may be a trend I keep with all year, as the Falcons score a ton of points and allow a ton of points.

Player props

Matt Ryan total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-170). Ryan is averaging three passing touchdowns per game so far this season, and I think that trend is going to continue in Week 3. He started only six games last season where he threw less than two touchdowns. It's interesting that the Bears have only allowed one passing touchdown all season, but I think that changes on Sunday.

David Montgomery total rushing attempts: Under 13.5 (-110). This is a bit of a tricky prop, but I think I'm going to take it. If this game goes the way I think it might, the Falcons jump out to an early lead and the Bears will have to keep the ball in the air. That's what happened during their Week 1 victory over the Detroit Lions when Trubisky threw three touchdowns in the final quarter. In that game, Montgomery rushed 13 times and then rushed just 16 times last week during the nail-biter against the New York Giants. Montgomery will be a part of the game plan, but he may get more touches through the air than we are used to. Montgomery Over 14.5 receiving yards (-115) might be another prop I take.

Younghoe Koo total made extra points: Over 2.5 (+120). If I'm taking the Over in this matchup, you know I think the Falcons are going to score at least three touchdowns. Koo missed one of his two extra-point attempts in Week 1, but made all three last week. Additionally, he is 6 for 6 on field goal attempts.