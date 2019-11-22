Bears vs. Giants odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from model on 92-63 run

Struggling teams from two of the country's largest markets face off on Sunday as the New York Giants (2-8) come out of their bye week to visit the Chicago Bears (4-6). Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field. The Giants enter on a six-game losing streak and the Bears having lost five of six. Not much was expected from New York this season, but Chicago was considered a preseason Super Bowl contender. Now, the Bears are 200-1 to win it all according to the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds. The underdog has covered six of the past eight meetings in the series. Chicago is a six-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Giants odds, while the over-under for total points is 40.5. Before making any Giants vs. Bears picks, scope out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bears vs. Giants spread: Chicago -6

Bears vs. Giants over-under: 40.5 points

Bears vs. Giants money line: Chicago -285, NY Giants +240

NYG: Giants have won four of their past five in Chicago

CHI: Bears are 4-1 with a positive turnover ratio this season

The model has considered that Chicago has won and covered six of its last seven games at Soldier Field against teams with losing road records. New York has just one road victory in five tries this season, and that was Week 3 at a lackluster Tampa Bay team. The Giants have committed 24 turnovers this season, second most in the NFL, and Chicago has won 80 percent of the time this season when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bears are expected to have starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky available. He was pulled late in last Sunday's night's 17-7 loss at the Rams due to a hip injury, although many Chicago fans and Windy City talking heads were speculating it was because of poor performance. Coach Matt Nagy said that Trubisky is the team's starter if healthy and the former No. 2 overall pick has been practicing this week.

But just because Chicago is nearly a touchdown favorite on Sunday doesn't mean it will cover the Bears vs. Giants spread.

While the Giants have just the one road victory this season, they have been a good bet away from home dating to last year by covering nine of their past 12 road games. They are also 5-1 against the spread in their last six games on the road versus teams with losing records. The Giants have won eight of their past 11 following a bye.

Two starting offensive linemen, center Jon Halapio (hamstring) and right tackle Mike Remmers (back), practiced this week after sitting out injured, as did No. 1 receiver Sterling Shepard, who hasn't played since Oct. 6 due to his second concussion of the season. The extra week of preparation can only help rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who has two games with at least four touchdown passes this season, but also has thrown eight interceptions and fumbled 11 times in his eight starts.

