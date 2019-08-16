Bears vs. Giants odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 2 NFL picks from proven expert who's 26-10

The Chicago Bears seek their first win of the 2019 NFL preseason when they visit the New York Giants on Friday night. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Coming off a 12-4 campaign and an NFC North title in their first year under head coach Matt Nagy, the Bears have several voids to fill. They were encouraged with the play of their young running backs and their kickers in a 23-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener. The Giants, who went 5-11 and missed the playoffs last season, hope to build off an encouraging performance in their 31-22 win over the Jets that featured a strong debut from rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. New York is a three-point favorite, up from an open of two, and the over-under for total points scored is 41 in the latest Bears vs. Giants odds. Before you finalize any Bears vs. Giants picks, make sure you listen to what SportsLine NFL analyst R.J. White has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 214-164 on NFL picks against the spread, returning more than $3,200 to $100 bettors. He was all over the Patriots covering in the 2019 Super Bowl, nailing the year's biggest sporting event for the legions that follow him. White said he wouldn't trust Rams QB Jared Goff in a big spot, and Goff's bumbling performance was key to New England's 13-3 win.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. What's more, White has a combined record of 26-10 on picks in games involving the Bears or Giants over the past two seasons. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has analyzed the rosters and Week 1 preseason performances of these clubs and locked in his Bears vs. Giants picks. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

White knows the Giants will be eager to give another inspiring performance after their exhibition opener gave critics cause for pause. General manager Dave Gettleman made a series of unpopular offseason moves, which included allowing safety Landon Collins to leave for the Washington Redskins and trading star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

The topper was the selection of Jones, but the 22-year-old made a strong first impression. Jones went 5-for-5 for 67 yards in his only series and capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler III. Veteran incumbent Eli Manning completed his only attempt for three yards in one series.

Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta, the Nos. 3 and 4 quarterbacks, combined for 306 passing yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-31 attempts. Jake Carlock had a 59-yard interception return in the third quarter to give the Giants a 24-15 lead.

Even so, New York isn't necessarily the value side of the Bears vs. Giants spread.

Chicago's coaching staff was impressed by the NFL debut of running back David Montgomery, who was drafted in the third round out of Iowa State. In college, he was known as a rugged and durable back while gaining 2,926 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns in three seasons with the Cyclones. He appears capable of doing the same on the professional level.

Montgomery had three carries for 16 yards and scored Chicago's only touchdown on a seven-yard run in the second quarter. He also grabbed three receptions for 30 yards. His versatility already has drawn comparisons to former Bears standout Matt Forte. Montgomery is expected to see extended action on Friday night.

We can tell you White is leaning under, but he's also unearthed the critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Giants vs. Bears? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Bears spread you should jump on Friday, all from the top NFL expert who's brought in more than $3,200 the last two seasons, and find out.