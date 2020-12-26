The Chicago Bears will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is 1-13 overall and 1-6 at home, while the Bears are 7-7 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Bears are currently the No. 8 seed in the NFC. The Jaguars have not won since Week 1.

Chicago is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Jaguars vs. Bears odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 47. Before entering any Bears vs. Jaguars picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 22-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning over $800. The model also enters Week 16 on an incredible 118-76 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jaguars vs. Bears. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Bears vs. Jaguars:

Jaguars vs. Bears spread: Jaguars +7.5

Jaguars vs. Bears over-under: 47 points

Jaguars vs. Bears: Jacksonville +310; Chicago +380

Latest Odds: Chicago Bears -7 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Jaguars

This past Sunday, the Jaguars were trampled by the Baltimore Ravens, 40-14. The Ravens built a 26-point halftime lead. Gardner Minshew, making his first start since Oct. 25, was 22 for 29 for 226 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked five times and lost a fumble. Jacksonville gained only 62 yards rushing on 22 attempts and was limited to 267 yards in total. The Jaguars are currently in position to pick first in the 2021 NFL Draft.

James Robinson rushed for 35 yards before leaving with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. He is questionable for this week's game. Minshew will not start this week and the Jaguars will go with Mike Glennon. Joe Schobert led team the with 12 tackles in Week 15. Dawuane Smoot had a sack and a forced fumble in Week 15. He has a forced fumble in his last two games. Smoot has a sack in three of his past four games.

What you need to know about the Bears

Meanwhile, Chicago scored a 33-27 win over Minnesota, the second consecutive victory for the Bears. David Montgomery had a career-high 162 scrimmage yards (career-high 146 rushing.) and two rushing TDs in Week 15. It was his third career game with two rushing TDs. Montgomery has 110-plus yards and a TD in his past four games. He has career-highs in scrimmage yards (1,255) and total TDs (eight) this season, his second consecutive season with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards.

Roquan Smith leads the NFC with career-high 17 tackles for a loss. He is aiming for his 20th game in row on the road with five-plus tackles. He is tied for fourth in the NFL with a career-high 128 tackles this season. Robert Quinn had a sack and a forced fumble last week. He is the only player with two forced fumbles in each of the past eight seasons. Danny Trevathan led the team with 11 tackles last week. He has reached the 100 tackle mark for the fourth time in his career this season.

How to make Bears vs. Jaguars picks

The model has simulated Jaguars vs. Bears 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bears vs. Jaguars? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Jaguars spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 16 of the NFL season on an incredible 118-76 roll.