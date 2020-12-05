Who's Playing

Detroit @ Chicago

Current Records: Detroit 4-7; Chicago 5-6

What to Know

The Detroit Lions haven't won a matchup against the Chicago Bears since Dec. 16 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Detroit and Chicago will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It looks like the Lions got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. Last Thursday, they lost to the Houston Texans at home by a decisive 41-25 margin. Despite the defeat, Detroit got a solid performance out of RB Adrian Peterson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Peterson's performance made up for a slower game against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. Peterson's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Chicago ended up a good deal behind the Green Bay Packers when they played this past Sunday, losing 41-25. Chicago was down 41-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of RB David Montgomery, who picked up 103 yards on the ground on 11 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Montgomery has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Lions are now 4-7 while the Bears sit at 5-6. Detroit is 3-3 after losses this year, Chicago 1-4.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chicago have won six out of their last 11 games against Detroit.