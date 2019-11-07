Bears vs. Lions: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Chicago 3-5; Detroit 3-4-1

What to Know

The Detroit Lions lost both of their matches to the Chicago Bears last season on scores of 34-22 and 23-16, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Detroit is staying on the road on Sunday, facing off against Chicago at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Detroit came within a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders last week, but they wound up with a 31-24 loss. Despite Detroit's defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Kenny Golladay, who caught four passes for 132 yards and one TD, was the best among equals. Near the top of the highlight reel was Matthew Stafford's 59-yard TD bomb to Golladay in the second quarter. Stafford ended up with 406 passing yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling 22-14. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of RB David Montgomery, who rushed for 40 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. QB Mitchell Trubisky's longest connection was to Montgomery for 30 yards in the fourth quarter. Montgomery's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

The Chicago defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 23 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Lions enter the game with 19 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. Less enviably, Chicago is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 205.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lions.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Detroit have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.