Bears vs. Lions: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Bears vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Chicago 3-5; Detroit 3-4-1
What to Know
The Detroit Lions lost both of their matches to the Chicago Bears last season on scores of 34-22 and 23-16, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Detroit is staying on the road on Sunday, facing off against Chicago at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
Detroit came within a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders last week, but they wound up with a 31-24 loss. Despite Detroit's defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Kenny Golladay, who caught four passes for 132 yards and one TD, was the best among equals. Near the top of the highlight reel was Matthew Stafford's 59-yard TD bomb to Golladay in the second quarter. Stafford ended up with 406 passing yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling 22-14. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of RB David Montgomery, who rushed for 40 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. QB Mitchell Trubisky's longest connection was to Montgomery for 30 yards in the fourth quarter. Montgomery's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
The Chicago defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 23 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Lions enter the game with 19 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. Less enviably, Chicago is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 205.4 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lions.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Detroit have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.
- Nov 22, 2018 - Chicago 23 vs. Detroit 16
- Nov 11, 2018 - Chicago 34 vs. Detroit 22
- Dec 16, 2017 - Detroit 20 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 19, 2017 - Detroit 27 vs. Chicago 24
- Dec 11, 2016 - Detroit 20 vs. Chicago 17
- Oct 02, 2016 - Chicago 17 vs. Detroit 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Detroit 24 vs. Chicago 20
- Oct 18, 2015 - Detroit 37 vs. Chicago 34
