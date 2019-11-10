Bears vs. Lions: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Chicago 3-5; Detroit 3-4-1

What to Know

The Detroit Lions lost both of their matches to the Chicago Bears last season on scores of 34-22 and 23-16, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Detroit's road trip will continue as they head to Chicago's turf at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Detroit came within a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders last week, but they wound up with a 31-24 loss. Despite Detroit's loss, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Kenny Golladay, who caught four passes for 132 yards and one TD, was the best among equals. Near the top of the highlight reel was Matthew Stafford's 59-yard TD bomb to Golladay in the second quarter. Stafford ended up with 406 passing yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling 22-14. A silver lining for the Bears was the play of RB David Montgomery, who rushed for 40 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. QB Mitchell Trubisky's longest connection was to Montgomery for 30 yards in the fourth quarter. Montgomery's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

The Chicago defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 23 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Detroit rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 19 on the season. Less enviably, Chicago is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 205.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.00

Odds

The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Lions.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 41

Series History

Detroit have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.