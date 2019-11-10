Bears vs. Lions: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bears vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Chicago 3-5; Detroit 3-4-1
What to Know
The Detroit Lions lost both of their matches to the Chicago Bears last season on scores of 34-22 and 23-16, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Detroit's road trip will continue as they head to Chicago's turf at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
Detroit came within a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders last week, but they wound up with a 31-24 loss. Despite Detroit's loss, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Kenny Golladay, who caught four passes for 132 yards and one TD, was the best among equals. Near the top of the highlight reel was Matthew Stafford's 59-yard TD bomb to Golladay in the second quarter. Stafford ended up with 406 passing yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling 22-14. A silver lining for the Bears was the play of RB David Montgomery, who rushed for 40 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. QB Mitchell Trubisky's longest connection was to Montgomery for 30 yards in the fourth quarter. Montgomery's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
The Chicago defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 23 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Detroit rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 19 on the season. Less enviably, Chicago is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 205.4 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $68.00
Odds
The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Lions.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 41
Series History
Detroit have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.
- Nov 22, 2018 - Chicago 23 vs. Detroit 16
- Nov 11, 2018 - Chicago 34 vs. Detroit 22
- Dec 16, 2017 - Detroit 20 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 19, 2017 - Detroit 27 vs. Chicago 24
- Dec 11, 2016 - Detroit 20 vs. Chicago 17
- Oct 02, 2016 - Chicago 17 vs. Detroit 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Detroit 24 vs. Chicago 20
- Oct 18, 2015 - Detroit 37 vs. Chicago 34
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Cooper, JuJu questionable
A complete rundown of every single team's final injury report heading into this weekend's slate...
-
Expert picks for every Week 10 game
The NFL is back for Week 10, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Best bets: Expect a MNF shootout
Three picks and a cloud of trust
-
Week 10 picks, predictions vs. spread
Picks and predictions for every single game on this week's schedule
-
NFL Week 10 QB power rankings
Ranking every starting quarterback 1-32 before Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season -- power rankings...
-
Playoff projection: Pats still top seed
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the NFL playoffs
-
Raiders defeat Chargers: Key Takeaways
Jacobs is the favorite for Rookie of the Year and it's easy to see why after helping Oakland...
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'