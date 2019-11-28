Bears vs. Lions odds, line: 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, best predictions from expert who's 25-12

The Chicago Bears attempt to reach .500 by posting their third win in four games when they take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thursday to kick off the 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. Chicago (5-6), which has covered the spread in nine of its last 10 against NFC North rivals, won three of its first four contests but went on to lose four straight before beginning its turnaround. The Bears put themselves within a win of the break-even mark by posting a 19-14 home victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. Detroit (3-7-1) has dropped four in a row overall and three straight meetings with Chicago, including a 20-13 setback in Week 10. The Lions will be without starter Matthew Stafford (back), while Jeff Driskel will serve as the backup on Monday as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Chicago is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Lions odds after the spread opened at one, while the over-under for total points is 37. Before you make any Lions vs. Bears picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Chicago expert, R.J. White, has to say.

Bears vs. Lions spread: Chicago -5.5

Bears vs. Lions over-under: 37 points

Bears vs. Lions money line: Chicago -240, Detroit +200

CHI: QB Mitchell Trubisky threw three TD passes in Week 10 meeting

DET: Over has hit seven times in Lions' games this season

White knows that the Bears' defense has been performing well this season. The team is fourth in the NFL in total defense (315.6 yards) and has established itself from the outset, preventing the opposition from scoring a touchdown on its first drive in 21 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league. The Bears also came up big on third down against the Giants, denying them on all but one of their 13 opportunities.

Linebacker Khalil Mack leads Chicago with 6.5 sacks after registering just his second in seven games on Sunday. The star linebacker recorded his 20th career forced fumble on that sack, 11 of which have come since joining the Bears prior to last season. Chicago has begun the second half of games strong, scoring a touchdown on its first drive after intermission in each of its last five contests.

Even so, Chicago is no guarantee to cover the Bears vs. Lions spread on Thanksgiving Day.

Detroit had one of its most successful days on the ground in the loss to the Redskins. The team amassed 175 rushing yards, its second-highest total of the season behind the 186 it gained in Week 4 against Kansas City. Bo Scarbrough was a key contributor in only his second NFL appearance.

After running for 55 yards and a touchdown against Dallas in his league debut a week earlier, Scarbrough gained 98 yards on 18 carries versus Washington. The product of Alabama, who was Dallas' seventh-round draft pick in 2018, is making a case to become a fixture in Detroit's backfield after failing to catch on with the Cowboys, Jaguars and Seahawks last season. David Blough will start at quarterback from Detroit as backup Jeff Driskel nurses a hamstring injury.

