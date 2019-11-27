Bears vs. Lions odds, line: 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, predictions from expert who's 25-12

The Chicago Bears look to take advantage of a struggling division rival when they visit Ford Field to battle the Detroit Lions as part of the 2019 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. Chicago (5-6), which is 9-1 against the spread in its last 10 games against NFC North foes, has posted three straight victories over Detroit, including a 20-13 home triumph in Week 10. Detroit (3-7-1) suffered its fourth consecutive loss last Sunday after allowing a pair of field goals in the final 1:49 of the fourth quarter en route to a 19-16 setback in Washington. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Lions odds, up 2.5 from the opener, while the over-under for total points is 38.5. Before you make any Lions vs. Bears picks or NFL Thanksgiving Day predictions of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's R.J. White has to say.

Bears vs. Lions spread: Chicago -3.5

Bears vs. Lions over-under: 38.5 points

Bears vs. Lions money line: Chicago -180, Detroit +160

CHI: QB Mitchell Trubisky threw three TD passes in Week 10 meeting

DET: Over has hit seven times in Lions' games this season

White knows that the Bears have won two of their last three contests after losing four in a row. They scored on four consecutive possessions in the victory over New York, recording a touchdown on their first drive of the second half for the fifth straight game. Chicago, which is 5-1 against the spread in its last six versus Detroit, also received a solid performance from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The beleaguered quarterback, who was the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, completed 25-of-41 passes for a season-high 278 yards and one touchdown while also running for a score. Trubisky eclipsed 200 passing yards for the first time in four games and fifth in 10 starts this campaign. Chicago's fourth-ranked defense (315.6 yards) also came up big against the Giants, denying 12 of 13 attempts on third down.

Even so, Chicago is no guarantee to cover the Bears vs. Lions spread on Thanksgiving Day.

Detroit had one of its most successful days on the ground in the loss to the Redskins. The team amassed 175 rushing yards, its second-highest total of the season behind the 186 it gained in Week 4 against Kansas City. Bo Scarbrough was a key contributor in only his second NFL appearance.

After running for 55 yards and a touchdown against Dallas in his league debut a week earlier, Scarbrough gained 98 yards on 18 carries versus Washington. The product of Alabama, who was Dallas' seventh-round draft pick in 2018, is making a case to become a fixture in Detroit's backfield after failing to catch on with the Cowboys, Jaguars and Seahawks last season.

