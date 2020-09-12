Get ready for an NFC North battle as the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field in the season opener for both sides. The Bears finished third in the NFC North last season with an 8-8 record. The Lions had the third-worst record in the NFL at 3-12-1.

Detroit is favored by three points in the latest Lions vs. Bears odds from William Hill. The over-under is set at 42.5. Before entering any Bears vs. Lions picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Lions vs. Bears spread: Lions -3

Lions vs. Bears over-under: 42.5 points

Lions vs. Bears money line: Detroit -145, Chicago +125

What you need to know about the Lions

A healthy Matthew Stafford returns after missing eight games last season. He threw for 2,499 yards and 19 TDs in the games he was able to play in 2019. Kenny Golladay led the league with 11 TD receptions but may miss the season opener because of a hamstring injury. Marvin Jones Jr. has caught nine TD passes in two of the past three seasons. Second year tight end T.J. Hockenson could emerge as a frequent target for Stafford this year.

Kerryon Johnson is expected to start at running back and the Lions also have future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson and promising rookie D'Andre Swift in the mix. Detroit has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Chicago and the Lions are hoping to record their first victory over the Bears since Dec. 16 of 2017.

What you need to know about the Bears

Chicago has won four consecutive games vs. its NFC North rivals. Mitchell Trubisky beat out newcomer Nick Foles to keep the starting QB job. He has thrown for three-plus TD passes in his last three games vs, the Lions. Allen Robinson has vaulted past the five-catch and 75-yard marks in his last two games vs. Detroit. Tarik Cohen has three touchdowns in his past four games against the Lions.

Khalil Mack is one of four NFL linebackers to record eight-plus sacks in each of the past five seasons. Roquan Smith is coming off two consecutive seasons with 100-plus tackles. The Bears lead the all-time series between the teams with a 101-74-5 record.

