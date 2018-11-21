Bears vs. Lions odds, line: NFL Thanksgiving Day picks, predictions from model on 12-0 roll

One of the NFL's oldest traditions continues Thursday as the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. The nationally televised contest kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The 7-3 Bears have taken control of the NFC North with a four-game winning streak, while the 4-6 Lions can get back into the wild-card mix with a victory. With the health of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) in question, the Bears are 3.5-point favorites, while the over-under is 44 in the latest Lions vs. Bears odds. Before you make any Lions vs. Bears picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Bears could be without Trubisky, who didn't practice Tuesday after suffering a shoulder injury during the team's win over the Vikings on "Sunday Night Football." If he can't go, the Bears will be in good hands with backup Chase Daniel, who hasn't started a game since 2014 but worked with Bears head coach Matt Nagy in Kansas City and understands the offense. Daniel has only one career interception.

The Bears' defense will be in full effect no matter who's under center for Chicago. The Monsters of the Midway sacked Stafford six times in their earlier meeting this season, a 34-22 Bears win that was not nearly as close as the score indicates. Stafford threw two picks and Detroit put the ball on the ground three times, losing one.

But just because the Bears boast an impressive defense doesn't mean they'll cover, especially against a challenging divisional rival that has won eight of the past 10 in the series.

As long as Matthew Stafford lines up under center, the Lions are a threat to score in a hurry. The veteran quarterback has thrown for over 2,600 yards and 17 touchdowns despite losing his top receiver Golden Tate via trade. Wideout Kenny Golladay is a star in the making with a spectacular 15.2-yard-per-reception average. He's also tops on the squad with 714 receiving yards and five scores.

Detroit has covered four of its past five Thanksgiving Day NFL games.

