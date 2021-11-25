The Detroit Lions are eyeing their first win of the season when they take on the injury-riddled Chicago Bears in an NFC North battle on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears (3-7), who will likely be without starting quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring), are looking to snap a five-game losing streak. The Lions (0-9-1) tied the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 14 in their lone non-loss this season. Chicago has won six of the past seven meetings with Detroit.

Kickoff from Detroit is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Chicago is a three-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Lions odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.5. Before you make any Lions vs. Bears picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Bears vs. Lions spread: Bears -3

Bears vs. Lions over-under: 41.5 points

Bears vs. Lions money line: Chicago -160, Detroit +140

CHI: Bears are 4-1 against the spread against teams with a losing record

DET: Under has hit in seven of last eight Lions games

Why the Bears can cover

Quarterback Justin Fields suffered bruised ribs last Sunday in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens and, as a result, Andy Dalton will get the start. Dalton passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 107.3 rating last week against the Ravens.

While the Bears will start Dalton, they are set at running back. David Montgomery rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 4 meeting with the Lions. He is looking for his third game in a row against Detroit with 100 or more yards from scrimmage and two or more rushing touchdowns. Montgomery had 87 yards from scrimmage, including 75 yards rushing and a touchdown catch in their last Thanksgiving Day meeting in 2019.

Why the Lions can cover

Despite its record, Detroit features a number of weapons on offense, including tight end T.J. Hockenson. He leads all NFC tight ends in receptions with 54 and ranks second in receiving yards with 499 in 2021. He had six receptions in the last Thanksgiving meeting versus the Bears in 2019 and had six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in the last home meeting against them. Hockenson has eight or more receptions and 70 or more receiving yards in three of his four home games this season.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond had two receiving touchdowns in the Week 4 meeting against Chicago and has six or more catches in two of his past three home games. In 10 games this season, Raymond has 30 receptions for 363 yards (12.1 average) and two TDs. He also has six explosive plays of 20 or more yards and has converted 19 first downs.

