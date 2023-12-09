The Detroit Lions (9-3) and Chicago Bears (4-8) will square off for the second time in three weeks when they meet on Sunday afternoon in Week 14. Detroit snuck past Chicago in a 31-26 final on Nov. 19, but the Bears covered the spread as 8-point underdogs. The Lions have won four of their last five games, including a 33-28 win at New Orleans last week to maintain a three-game lead atop the NFC North. Chicago is aiming for its first winning streak of the season after beating Minnesota its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Lions are favored by 3 points in the latest Bears vs. Lions odds, while the over/under is 43 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Lions vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Bears vs. Lions spread: Lions -3

Bears vs. Lions over/under: 43 points

Bears vs. Lions money line: Lions -174, Bears +147

Bears vs. Lions live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago is in its best form of the season, winning two of its last three games before having the week off last Sunday. The Bears' lone loss in the last month came at Detroit, but they covered the 8-point spread in that 31-26 final. They bounced back with a 12-10 win at Minnesota the following week, as they held the Vikings to less than 250 total yards.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields struggled with turnover issues early in the season, but he has thrown just one interception in his last four games. He leads the team with 400 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging more than five yards per carry. Detroit is on the road for the second consecutive game, giving Chicago a rest advantage from multiple perspectives.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit remains one of the most profitable teams in the NFL over the last few seasons, covering the spread in 15 of its last 20 games. The Lions have covered in six of their last seven road games, and they have won four of the last six meetings between these teams. Prior to its loss at home to Green Bay on Thanksgiving, Detroit had covered in 11 of its previous 12 divisional games.

The Lions are not going to overlook Chicago after their close call three weeks ago, and they need a win on Sunday to stay in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Veteran quarterback Jared Goff has racked up 3,288 passing yards and 20 touchdowns this season, going over 300 yards in two of his last four games. Running back David Montgomery had 76 rushing yards and a touchdown against Chicago in the first meeting, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. See which team to pick here.

