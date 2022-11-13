Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-6) are set to host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-6) in a Week 10 NFC North rivalry at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Bears are coming off a heart-breaking 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 where Fields set a new NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular season game with 178. Meanwhile, the Lions are hoping to build off their 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Bears have won seven of the last eight games against the Lions.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Chicago is favored by 3 points in the latest Bears vs. Lions odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Bears vs. Lions spread: Bears -3

Bears vs. Lions over/under: 48.5 points

Bears vs. Lions money line: Chicago -155, Detroit +130

What you need to know about the Bears

Chicago lost a heartbreaker to the Miami Dolphins when they met in October of 2018, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Sunday. It was close but no cigar for Chicago as the Bears fell 35-32 to Miami. The Bears might have lost, but QB Justin Fields was an offensive machine. He passed for three TDs and 123 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 178 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Fields has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season, and set a new NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular season game.

Chicago has looked like a completely different team offensively in its last two outings since moving to a scheme that is better suited for Fields' dual threat ability. The Bears have scored 61 points in their last two outings. compared to the 107 they scored in their first seven games of the season. They have an excellent chance to continue their recent success against a Detroit defense that has been dealing with injuries and inconsistencies all year.

What you need to know about the Lions

The Lions didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 15-9 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Detroit, but it got scores from TE James Mitchell and TE Shane Zylstra. QB Goff ended up with a quarterback rating of 78.5

Few teams have been hit as hard by the injury bug as the Lions have in 2022. They may be fortunate enough to get a couple of key players back this week with linebacker and Hard Knocks star Malcolm Rodriguez, running back D'Andre Swift, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, and center Frank Ragnow all listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

