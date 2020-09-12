Two divisional rivals kick off the 2020 NFL season against each other this weekend, as Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears travel to take on Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions. These two teams were the worst squads in the NFC North last year, but both have flashed potential. The Bears were the division champions just a couple seasons ago, and the Lions looked great in 2019 before injuries took their toll. The Bears have won the past four matchups against the Lions, but is that streak likely to end on Sunday?

The most important storyline heading into this matchup has to be the Bears quarterback debacle. Due to a lack of preseason, Mitchell Trubisky was able to retain the starting role, but Nagy has been clear that he will be quick to go to Nick Foles if the former No. 2 overall pick struggles. This is a big opportunity for Trubisky to set the stage for himself against a rival in the season opener.

Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, September 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Bears at Lions (-2.5)

This line has moved around a bit, but we currently are sitting with the Lions being a 2.5-point favorite. They opened up as a one-point favorite in May.

The pick: Lions -2.5. Now healthy, the Lions appear to be the better team to me -- plus it's about time they broke the losing streak they are currently on against the Bears. Additionally, I'm a little concerned about Chicago's health heading into this matchup. Robert Quinn is doubtful with an ankle injury, Khalil Mack is questionable with a knee injury and running back David Montgomery is questionable after suffering a scary groin injury a couple weeks ago. I expect Montgomery to suit up, but I'm not sure how much of an impact he will have.

Over/Under 42 points

This number is not incredibly hard to hit. In fact, only three other games have lower Over/Unders. Chicago and Detroit have scored a combined 42 points only once over their last three meetings, so maybe it's better to lean towards the Under.

The pick: Under 42. With any contest in Week 1, I would stay away from betting on the total. Due to the lack of a preseason and offseason in general, we have no idea which teams are going to show more rust than others.

Player/game props

Mitchell Trubisky total passing yards: Over 254.5 (-110). Trubisky only passed for over 255 yards three times last season, and two of those came against divisional opponents. He actually had his best game of the season against the Lions last year in Week 11, when he passed for 338 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 24-20 win. I predict Trubisky will have to throw a lot this game, so I'm thinking about taking the Over on Sunday. However, the SportsLine Projection Model disagrees, pegging the Bears QB at 228 passing yards, but that does include a small percentage of simulations where he's pulled for Foles.

Allen Robinson total receiving touchdowns: Over 0.5 (+155). This prop basically is whether Robinson scores a touchdown on Sunday. Last season, he led the Bears with a career-high 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns, and he's aiming for his third game in a row against Detroit with five receptions and 75 receiving yards. Despite having played just five games against the Lions, he has caught four touchdowns -- which is tied for the most touchdowns he has scored against any one team. There's not much to this prop, but I love seeing that little "+" sign when it comes to a starting receiver scoring just one touchdown. I'm going to take a flier on this one. SportsLine loves the Over on Robinson's receiving yards at 67.5 as well, pegging him for a total of 77.

Total game turnovers: 2-3 (+127). This is another random prop, but I like these odds. The Lions turned the ball over 23 times last season while the Bears turned the ball over 19 times. These are somewhat middle-of-the-road numbers, but I think we see two turnovers on Sunday. Let's say a Trubisky interception and then a Lions fumble.