The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in an NFL Week 2 battle between NFC North rivals. Detroit topped the division in 2024 with a 15-2 record, while Chicago brought up the rear after finishing 5-12. Both teams are looking for their first win of the 2025 season after the Lions suffered a surprise 27-13 loss to the Packers in Green Bay, and a brutal fourth quarter doomed the Bears to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24.

Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Detroit has won five of the last six head-to-head meetings and is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Lions odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 46.5. The Lions are -258 money line favorites (risk $258 to win $100), while the Bears are +210 underdogs. Before making any Lions vs. Bears picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Bears vs. Lions on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Lions vs. Bears betting preview

Odds: Lions -6.5, over/under 46.5

The Bears notably made multiple offseason upgrades including head coach Ben Johnson, who takes over Chicago's sideline after being with the Lions organization for six seasons. Chicago beefed up its offensive line via offseason trades and free agency to help protect Caleb Williams, who threw for 210 yards and had one touchdown on Monday against Minnesota. He added an additional 58 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown, showcasing Johnson's affinity for the run game.



Chicago's ground game will be tested by a tough Detroit rush defense that will get start defensive end Aiden Hutchinson back in the mix in Week 2. He should help boost a Lions defense that allowed 266 total yards in Green Bay in Week 1. Jared Goff and the Lions were also 7-3 as hosts last season, so playing Week 2 at home paves the way for a rebound performance after being stunned in Week 1.

Model's Bears vs. Lions predictions, picks

These teams split against the spread in their season series last year, but the model is leaning on the home team to cover with ease in Week 2. The Lions were 2-0 after a loss last season and are expected to give Johnson an unceremonious welcome back to Ford Field. The SportsLine model is projecting Detroit will cover the spread in 57% of simulations.

Want more Week 2 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 2 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.