Bears vs. Packers live updates: NFC North rivals meet in Chicago on Wild Card Weekend

Green Bay gets Jordan Love back for playoff game

The Green Bay Packers versus the Chicago Bears, the NFL's oldest/most-played rivalry with 213 games on record including their upcoming playoff matchup, will be reloaded for a third time in the 2025 season.

Both squads triumphed at home in the regular season with each matchup concluding in a one-score victory. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams tossed an interception to Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon with 27 seconds to play to seal a 28-21 Packers home win in Week 14 while Williams threw a 46-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Moore in a 22-16 overtime win in Week 16.   

When these hated rivals played each other last in Week 16, Packers quarterback Jordan Love was knocked out with a concussion in the second quarter, but he'll be back for this matchup after sitting out the final two games of the regular season. Love is a perfect 4-0 against the Bears in the four matchups with Chicago that he has started and finished in his three seasons as Green Bay's starting quarterback. The loss in Week 16 in 2025 and the loss in Week 18 in 2024 involved backup quarterback Malik Willis finishing the game because of an injury to Love. 

Green Bay will make its third consecutive postseason appearance in three seasons with Love as the team's starting quarterback whereas Chicago is making its first playoff appearance since 2020 and first of Williams' career under the tutelage of first-year head coach Ben Johnson

Which team will win the rubber match in the NFL's longest-running rivalry? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out and follow along with key updates, analysis, highlights and more. 

Where to watch Bears vs. Packers live

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 10 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)
  • Stream: Amazon Prime Video
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Packers -1.5, O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Packers CB Keisean Nixon intercepted Bears QB Caleb Williams with 22 seconds left to seal 28-21 win in Week 14

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (234 yards, 3 pass TD, 1 interception on 17 of 25 passing) outdueled Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (186 yards, 2 pass TD, 1 interception on 19 of 35 passing) in Green Bay's 28-21 Week 14 win. Williams went for it all on fourth down and got picked off by Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon to seal a Packers victory. 

 
Packers and Bears set for third playoff meeting ever

The two historic franchises split their first two playoff games with the victor then going on to win a title that season. Chicago won 33-14 in 1941, the first NFL game after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the Packers won 21-14 in the 2010 NFC championship en route to a Super Bowl XLV title.
