The Green Bay Packers versus the Chicago Bears, the NFL's oldest/most-played rivalry with 213 games on record including their upcoming playoff matchup, will be reloaded for a third time in the 2025 season.

Both squads triumphed at home in the regular season with each matchup concluding in a one-score victory. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams tossed an interception to Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon with 27 seconds to play to seal a 28-21 Packers home win in Week 14 while Williams threw a 46-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Moore in a 22-16 overtime win in Week 16.

When these hated rivals played each other last in Week 16, Packers quarterback Jordan Love was knocked out with a concussion in the second quarter, but he'll be back for this matchup after sitting out the final two games of the regular season. Love is a perfect 4-0 against the Bears in the four matchups with Chicago that he has started and finished in his three seasons as Green Bay's starting quarterback. The loss in Week 16 in 2025 and the loss in Week 18 in 2024 involved backup quarterback Malik Willis finishing the game because of an injury to Love.

Green Bay will make its third consecutive postseason appearance in three seasons with Love as the team's starting quarterback whereas Chicago is making its first playoff appearance since 2020 and first of Williams' career under the tutelage of first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

Which team will win the rubber match in the NFL's longest-running rivalry? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out and follow along with key updates, analysis, highlights and more.

