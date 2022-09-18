The defending NFC North Division champion Green Bay Packers will try to put a disappointing opening-week loss behind them when they open their home schedule on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. The Packers (0-1) could muster little offense in a 23-7 Week 1 loss at Minnesota. The Bears (1-0), meanwhile, outlasted the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in a monsoon at Soldier Field. Green Bay has won the last six meetings against Chicago and leads the all-time series, 102-94-6.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 10-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Packers vs. Bears picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bears vs. Packers spread: Packers -10

Bears vs. Packers over-under: 41.5 points

Bears vs. Packers money line: Bears +360, Packers -480

CHI: Over is 4-0 in the Bears' last four games as road underdogs

GB: Packers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games after scoring fewer than 15 points in their previous game

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who completed 22 of 34 passes (64.7 percent) for 195 yards and one interception last week at Minnesota. Like this year, Rodgers had a slow start to the 2021 season, but finished as the league's MVP. In 16 games played a year ago, Rodgers completed 366 of 531 attempts (68.9 percent) for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns against four interceptions for a rating of 111.9. He has passed for more than 4,000 yards in each of his last four seasons.

Also leading the offense is the running back tandem of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Although the two combined for just 15 carries against the Vikings, they had nearly 100 yards rushing and a score. Jones carried five times for 49 yards (9.8 average), including one explosive play of 29 yards. Dillon carried 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and also led the team with five receptions for 46 yards and two first-down conversions.

Why the Bears can cover

Despite that, the Packers are not a lock to cover the Bears vs. Packers spread. That's because Chicago is led by quarterback Justin Fields. Last week against the 49ers, Fields had two touchdowns against one interception for an 85.7 rating and added 28 rushing yards. He is looking for his 10th start in a row with 20 or more yards rushing. In his last meeting against Green Bay, Fields had two touchdown passes and rushed for 74 yards.

Running back David Montgomery was also a big reason for Chicago's win over San Francisco in the season-opener. Montgomery had 50 yards from scrimmage, including 26 receiving, in Week 1. In five career games against the Packers, he has 450 yards from scrimmage. Montgomery also had 50-plus scrimmage yards in his seven road games last year.

