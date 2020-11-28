The Green Bay Packers can take a step towards securing their second straight NFC North title when they take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay (7-3) would take a three-game lead in the division with five games remaining if it defeats Chicago. A win by the Bears (5-5), however, would tighten the race and give Chicago a chance to earn its second division crown in four seasons with a strong finish.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 8:20 p.m. EST. The Packers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Bears vs. Packers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 44.

Here are the NFL lines and trends for Bears vs. Packers:

Bears vs. Packers spread: Packers -9.5

Bears vs. Packers over-under: 44 points

Bears vs. Packers money line: Bears +360, Packers -440

CHI: Minus-three in turnover differential

GB: Safety Raven Greene had his second career forced fumble against Indianapolis last week

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off another eye-popping offensive performance against the Colts. He passed for 311 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for a 110.7 rating last week. He is looking for his fourth game in a row with 300 or more passing yards.

Rodgers is also aiming for his sixth game in a row with two or more touchdowns and a 100 or better rating. He has been brilliant against Chicago, throwing 28 touchdowns in 12 home starts against the Bears.

Also powering the Packers' offense is running back Aaron Jones, who had his sixth rushing touchdown of the season last week against the Colts. He had two rushing TDs in Green Bay's last home game against Chicago and is looking for his third game in a row at home against the Bears with a rushing score.

Why the Bears can cover

Despite that, Green Bay is not a lock to cover the Bears vs. Packers spread. That's because Chicago has had an extra week to prepare for the game as it comes out of its bye. The Bears are 3-2 against the spread on the road and 5-4 against the number as an underdog.

Running back David Montgomery has 50 or more scrimmage yards in five of his last six games on the road and will return from a concussion this week. He also has 323 yards from scrimmage (80.8 per game) and two touchdowns, including one rushing, in four career road games against NFC North foes.

