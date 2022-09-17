The Chicago Bears will try to snap a six-game losing streak to the Green Bay Packers when the teams meet in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football. The Bears (1-0) opened the season with a 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. The Packers (0-1), meanwhile, had a rough outing and dropped a 23-7 decision to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. This will be Chicago coach Matt Eberflus' first exposure to the Bears vs. Packers rivalry, which has reached its 203rd meeting. Green Bay leads the all-time series 102-94-6, including a 45-30 win by the Packers in their last meeting on Dec. 12, 2021.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 10-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.5.

Bears vs. Packers spread: Packers -10

Bears vs. Packers over-under: 41.5 points

Bears vs. Packers money line: Bears +360, Packers -480

CHI: Over is 4-0 in the Bears' last four games as road underdogs

GB: Packers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games after scoring fewer than 15 points in their previous game

Why the Packers can cover

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is tough to stop on his home field and had 22 touchdowns, including 20 passing, with one interception for a 113.8 rating in eight home starts last season. He also has played well on Sunday Night Football, with 74 touchdowns versus only 11 interceptions for a 109.1 rating in 29 career starts. Rodgers is looking for his seventh game in row on Sunday Night Football with two or more TD passes and a 110-plus rating. In his past four starts against Chicago, Rodgers has 15 touchdowns, including 14 passing, with zero interceptions for a 141.5 rating.

Also helping power Green Bay's offense is running back Aaron Jones. He had 76 yards from scrimmage, including 49 rushing, last week against Minnesota. Jones has given the Bears fits in the past and has six TDs, including four rushing, in his past five games against Chicago. Jones has 993 yards from scrimmage (90.3 per game) and seven touchdowns, including four rushing, in 11 career Sunday Night Football games. He also has 31 TDs (24 rushing and seven receiving) in 34 career home games.

Why the Bears can cover

Despite that, the Packers are not a lock to cover the Bears vs. Packers spread. That's because Chicago is led by quarterback Justin Fields. Last week against the 49ers, Fields had two touchdowns against one interception for an 85.7 rating and added 28 rushing yards. He is looking for his 10th start in a row with 20 or more yards rushing. In his last meeting against Green Bay, Fields had two touchdown passes and rushed for 74 yards.

Running back David Montgomery was also a big reason for Chicago's win over San Francisco in the season-opener. Montgomery had 50 yards from scrimmage, including 26 receiving, in Week 1. In five career games against the Packers, he has 450 yards from scrimmage. Montgomery also had 50-plus scrimmage yards in his seven road games last year.

