The Chicago Bears (4-5) will try to get back on track when they host the Green Bay Packers (6-3) in what almost serves as a must-win game on Sunday afternoon. Chicago has lost three straight games to fall to last place in the NFC North, trailing first-place Detroit by four games. Green Bay is only two games behind the Lions and currently occupies the final wild-card spot in the NFC. The Packers had their four-game wining streak snapped in a loss to Detroit two weeks ago, but they had a bye last week to reset following that loss.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Packers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Bears vs. Packers odds, while the over/under is 40.5 points.

Bears vs. Packers spread: Packers -5.5

Bears vs. Packers over/under: 40.5 points

Bears vs. Packers money line: Packers -246, Bears +201

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago has been a streaky team this season, winning three straight games before its current three-game skid. The Bears won two of those games at home before beating Jacksonville in London, as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes in that contest. Williams has struggled during the three-game losing streak, but he has only thrown one interception since Week 3.

Running back D'Andre Swift leads Chicago's rushing attack with 564 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. The Bears have won nine of their 10 home games dating back to last season, and they have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games against NFC opponents. Green Bay has only covered twice in its last six games.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay had its four-game winning streak snapped in a loss to red-hot Detroit two weeks ago, but the Packers had a week to rest following that loss. The bye week came at a crucial time for the Packers, as running back Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) has been limited in practice but carries no injury designation entering this matchup. Jacobs has a team-high 762 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Quarterback Jordan Love has 1,820 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, connecting with wide receiver Jayden Reed 36 times for 620 yards. The Packers have generated 19 turnovers this season, and they are facing an injury-riddled Chicago offensive line. Additionally, head coach Matt LaFleur is a perfect 10-0 straight up and against the spread against the Bears.

