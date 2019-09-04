Bears vs. Packers odds, predictions: NFL Kickoff game 2019 picks from proven expert who's 24-4 on Green Bay games

The defending Super Bowl champion typically hosts the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday night. But this year, the 100th season of the league, is also the 100th season of Chicago Bears football. As a result, one of the league's storied rivalries takes center stage as the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET to officially kick off the 2019 NFL schedule. It's the 14th year in a row that Packers vs. Bears has taken place in primetime, tied with the Cowboys vs. Giants series as the longest. Aaron Rodgers looks to snap the Packers' two-year playoff drought, while Mitchell Trubisky hopes to get the Bears back to the postseason after a stellar 12-win campaign in 2018. The latest Packers vs. Bears odds list Chicago as a field goal favorite, down from an open of 3.5, and the over-under is 46.5 points. Before you make any Bears vs. Packers picks or 2019 NFL predictions of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's top NFL expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White knows that if coach Matt Nagy's first year in Chicago is any indication of the Bears' future, it's looking promising. Last year, the former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator guided the Bears to a 12-4 regular season and their first NFC North title in nearly a decade, earning AP Coach of the Year honors.

Chicago's defense remained mostly intact. Linebacker Khalil Mack and company ranked No. 1 in points allowed and No. 3 in yards allowed. Chicago went 7-1 at Soldier Field last year, and the home team in the NFL Kickoff Game has won 14 of 17 all-time. The favorite has covered in this rivalry in 12 of the last 17 matchups, and the Bears were also last season's top covering team at 12-5, a 70 percent success rate.

But just because Chicago should be improved offensively and still strong on defense doesn't mean it will cover the Bears vs. Packers spread on Thursday night.

White has also considered that while the Packers went 6-9-1 last season and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row before firing head coach Mike McCarthy, the team also has Rodgers, who is 16-5 all-time against Chicago. He's thrown 45 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions in those games.

The Packers' defense was the bigger issue last year, ranking 16th against the pass and 22nd against the run. The team responded with an aggressive approach in free agency, adding pass rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith and safety Adrian Amos. They used a first-rounder on safety Darnell Savage, who is expected to start as well.

