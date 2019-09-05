Bears vs. Packers odds, predictions: NFL Kickoff game 2019 picks from top-rated expert who's 24-4 on Green Bay games

The Green Bay Packers have dominated their rivalry with the Chicago Bears since Aaron Rodgers has led the green-and-gold offense, but Chicago went 12-4 last year, qualified for the playoffs and returns the top-ranked defense. Green Bay has a new head coach and new outlook, and the two NFC hopefuls face off in the 2019 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET from Soldier Field. Matt LaFleur takes over as head coach in Green Bay, while Matt Nagy enters his second year in Chicago after a successful rookie campaign. The latest Packers vs. Bears odds show Chicago as a three-point favorite, down from the opening line of -4. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46.5 after opening at 46. In the 17-year history of the NFL Kickoff Game, the home team has won 14 times. You'll want to see the latest Bears vs. Packers picks and 2019 NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL expert, R.J. White, before locking in your own.

White has locked in on Packers vs. Bears in the 2019 NFL Kickoff game.

White knows that after years of mediocrity, the Bears broke through last year with a dominant defense and resilient second-year quarterback under Nagy. Chicago went 12-4, won the NFC North, and was within one Cody Parkey double-tap of reaching the divisional round of the playoffs. Now, Chicago has adopted the motto "Chasing Great" this year with much of the same cast back. The Bears have covered their last seven games against NFC North competition and nine of 11 overall.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has 31 touchdowns and 19 interceptions over the last two seasons, but he's been at his best against the Packers. He passed for 297 yards in his fifth-ever start in 2017 and last year helped snap a five-game losing streak to Green Bay with 297 yards and a touchdown in Week 15. He's never been picked off by the Pack in three starts.

But just because Chicago should be improved offensively and still strong on defense doesn't mean it will cover the Bears vs. Packers spread on Thursday night.

The Packers went just 6-9-1 a year ago thanks to inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. However, they were aggressive in free agency to shore up the defense, while the offense should get a boost with new head coach Matt LaFleur in the mix. LaFleur, the offensive coordinator of the high-powered Rams in 2017, also tutored Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to the MVP in 2016, and Robert Griffin III to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2012. Now, he'll work with two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

This is the fourth time the Packers and Bears have faced off in prime time to open a season. Green Bay has won the previous three meetings, including last year's 24-23 comeback victory on Sunday Night Football. The Packers have not just beaten Chicago, they've dominated, covering in 12 of the last 17 meetings and 16 of their last 21 trips to Soldier Field.

White has broken down the depth charts of both teams. He's leaning under, but he's also identified a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Packers vs. Bears? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Bears spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the top NFL expert who's 24-4 on Packers picks.