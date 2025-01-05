The Week 18 NFL schedule features a NFC North rivalry matchup between teams trending in opposite directions when the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Bears are 4-12 overall and 0-7 on the road, while the Packers are 11-5 overall and 6-2 in home games. Green Bay is looking to bounce back from a 27-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17. The Bears will be out to snap their 10-game losing streak and head into the offseason on a high note. The Packers are 9-7 and the Bears are 7-7-2 against the spread this season.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Packers are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Packers vs. Bears odds, while the over/under is 41.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Bears vs. Packers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Packers vs. Bears spread: Packers -9.5

Packers vs. Bears over/under: 41.5 points

Packers vs. Bears money line: Packers -455, Bears +352

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers don't stand to gain much on Sunday, but can potentially earn the No. 6 seed in the NFC with a win and a loss by the Washington Commanders. Nonetheless, Green Bay reportedly plans to play its starters, and has dominated this series in recent years. The Packers have won 11 straight games and are 26-4 in the last 30 matchups in this long-standing rivalry.

The Packers have been one of the most explosive offensive teams in the NFL this season averaging 27.4 points per game. In 14 starts this season, quarterback Jordan Love has been efficient, throwing for 3,320 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Running back Josh Jacobs has been outstanding in his first season with the franchise and enters Week 18 with 1,285 yards and 14 touchdowns on 295 carries. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears nearly beat the Packers in their first meeting this season, but a blocked field goal attempt as time expired sealed the 20-19 win for Green Bay. Chicago will be facing a Packers team that has already locked up a Wild Card spot and could opt to rest some players on Sunday. Several Bears players and coaches will be looking to make a final good impression before heading into the offseason.

Despite their struggles, the Bears have high-end playmakers on both sides of the ball. With 120 yards on Sunday, wide receiver D.J. Moore can notch his fifth career 1,000-yard season. Linebacker T.J. Edwards has had an outstanding season, and enters Week 18 with 125 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. See which team to pick here.

