The Chicago Bears will seek their second straight home victory when they open Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season against the visiting Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Chicago (2-7) lost its first three games in the Windy City this year before routing Las Vegas 30-12 in Week 7. Carolina (1-7) has dropped its first five road contests for the second consecutive campaign and is 0-5 all-time at Chicago in the regular season. Bears quarterback Justin Fields (thumb) and running back Khalil Herbert (ankle) could both return.

Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Panthers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 40. Before making any Panthers vs. Bears picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

Bears vs. Panthers spread: Chicago -3.5

Bears vs. Panthers over/under: 40 points

Bears vs. Panthers money line: Chicago -173, Carolina +146

CHI: Bears failed to cover the spread the only previous time they were favorites this year

CAR: Panthers are 1-6-1 against the spread this season

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago battled hard at New Orleans last Sunday, leading twice in the first half and entering the fourth quarter tied before dropping a 24-17 decision. The Bears had a 368-301 advantage in total yards and outgained the Saints 156-87 on the ground. D'Onta Foreman, who spent last season with the Panthers, racked up a game-high 83 yards on 20 carries and leads the team with 287 in five games.

Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent made his third straight start in place of Justin Fields, who is day-to-day with a thumb injury, and threw for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also running for 70 yards. Both of his scoring passes went to tight end Cole Kmet. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina also had the edge in total yards in a losing effort in Week 9, outgaining Indianapolis 275-198 in a 27-13 home setback. The Panthers finished with the biggest advantage on the ground, as they limited the Colts to 78 yards while amassing 138. Chuba Hubbard led the club with 58 yards on 16 carries and rookie quarterback Bryce Young ran five times for 41 yards, while Miles Sanders recorded 39 on six attempts.

Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen was held to 29 yards on five receptions last week, but leads Carolina with 610 receiving yards and ranks sixth in the league with 62 catches. The 33-year-old is on pace for his third 1,000-yard season in the NFL and first since 2018, when he registered a career-high 1,373 with Minnesota. Thielen, who is in his first season with the Panthers after spending his first nine as a pro with the Vikings, has hauled in four touchdown passes in his last four games against the Bears. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bears vs. Panthers picks on TNF

