The Carolina Panthers will attempt to post their first road win of the 2023 NFL season when they open Week 10 against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Carolina (1-7) is 0-4 away from home this year and has been outscored 145-82 in those contests, allowing at least 37 points in each of the last three. Chicago (2-7) recorded a 30-12 victory against Las Vegas in its last home game and has won all five of its regular-season meetings with the Panthers in the Windy City.

Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago is a three-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Panthers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before making any Panthers vs. Bears picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

Bears vs. Panthers spread: Chicago -3

Bears vs. Panthers over/under: 38.5 points

Bears vs. Panthers money line: Chicago -163, Carolina +138

CHI: Bears failed to cover the spread the only previous time they were favorites this year

CAR: Panthers are 1-6-1 against the spread this season

Why the Bears can cover

There's a chance Justin Fields will be under center against the Panthers after missing Chicago's last three games with a dislocated thumb. Prior to getting hurt against Minnesota in Week 6, the 24-year-old completed 61.7% of his pass attempts for 1,201 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He had four TD tosses in each of his two outings before the loss to the Vikings. Fields, who led the Bears in rushing last season with 1,143 yards and eight TDs, has run for 237 yards and one score in 2023.

Another player who could be back on the field Thursday is running back Khalil Herbert, who has been designated to return from injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 5 against Washington. The 25-year-old posted his first 100-yard performance of the year a week earlier versus Denver, gaining 103 yards on 18 carries, and was the team's leading rusher with 272 yards prior to the injury. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

Bryce Young has a chance to put up big numbers against a Chicago defense that ranks 28th in the NFL against the pass with an average of 256.9 yards allowed. The 22-year-old, who was the first overall pick in this year's draft, has yet to record a 300-yard performance, but threw for more than 200 in four consecutive outings before being held to 173 by Indianapolis in last week's 27-13 loss. Young was effective running the ball in that contest, however, gaining a career-high 41 yards on five carries.

Young's top target has been Adam Thielen, who is sixth in the league with 62 receptions. The 33-year-old wideout leads the Panthers with 610 receiving yards and four touchdown catches and is on his way to his third 1,000-yard season and first since setting a career-high with 1,373 in 2018 with Minnesota. Carolina's tight ends were very involved in the passing game last week, as Hayden Hurst led the team with 54 receiving yards, while Stephen Sullivan, who is questionable for Thursday with a shoulder issue, hauled in four passes for 28 yards. See which team to pick here.

