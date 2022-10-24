For the Week 7 edition of "Monday Night Football," we see the New England Patriots play host to the Chicago Bears.

New England gets its starting quarterback back in the fold for this matchup, as Mac Jones is expected to return from an ankle injury. The player selected just a few picks before Jones, Justin Fields, will be under center for the other side. Neither player has been at top form for much of this season to date, but they have a chance to put on a show on national TV on Monday evening.

Will the Pats nab a victory in Jones' return to the lineup, or will the Bears get back to their winning ways? We'll find out this evening. Before we break down the game, here's how you'll be able to watch.

When the Bears have the ball

Bill Belichick has routinely stymied offenses led by rookie-contract quarterbacks throughout his career. Even quarterbacks who had excellent supporting casts propping up their performance. Fields does not have that luxury, and it seems highly likely that Belichick will figure out a way to keep him in check on Monday night.

Of course, if the Bears have their way, Fields' role as a passer will be minimized anyway. We have seen that throughout the season, during which he has yet to throw more than 27 passes in a game. Still, even while so rarely dropping back, Fields took a league-high 23 sacks through the first six weeks of the season, and he tossed five interceptions. He has the ability to make some of the "wow" throws, but is not yet nearly consistent enough. (And he routinely holds the ball for way too long.)

He seems unlikely to find all that many open receivers when he looks downfield, given how his wideouts have performed throughout this season. The Patriots also have a very sticky coverage unit, so unless Darnell Mooney or Velus Jones Jr. is about to have the game of his life, the Bears probably won't have all that much success throwing the ball.

Chicago would prefer to lean on David Montgomery, with a dash of Khalil Herbert on the side, while also utilizing Fields as a running threat. And it's there where the Bears have their best chance to move the ball. The Patriots have occasionally struggled to contain elite running quarterbacks in the past, and Fields has flashed high-level ability both on designed runs and as a scrambler. If he makes the right decisions on read-options and has a quicker clock in his head on dropbacks, he can cause some problems.

When the Patriots have the ball

New England gets its starting quarterback back for this game, as Jones returns from a three-week absence due to a high ankle sprain. Running back Damien Harris is also back, though Rhamondre Stevenson's dominance in his absence may leave Harris with a smaller role than the one he had before his balky hamstring started acting up.

Jones will be working with a deeper and more dynamic skill-position group than when we last saw him in the lineup, thanks to the return of rookie Tyquan Thornton (6 catches for 44 yards and a touchdown, 3 carries for 16 yards and a touchdown in his first two games), plus both running backs and both tight ends (Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith) being at full strength. Chicago has been much more vulnerable to wide receiver production in the passing game than either backs (11th-fewest yards allowed) or tight ends (eighth-fewest), though, and that could put some pressure on the weakest position group on New England's offense.

The Patriots have seen more man coverage than any team in the NFL so far this season (38.4% of passing snaps, per TruMedia), because opponents simply do not believe that New England's receivers can beat them. (Jakobi Meyers is the only one who has shown a consistent ability to create separation, though DeVante Parker has been pretty good in contested catch situations throughout his career.) They saw plenty of man last season as well. It plays against Jones' strength of quickly diagnosing coverage and getting the ball to a playmaker in space. If you can stay in tight coverage against these receivers, you can force Jones to have to throw somebody open, and that's not his game.

New Bears coach Matt Eberflus runs a zone-heavy coverage scheme, though. They're third in the NFL in the rate at which they have utilized Cover-2, for example. Chicago also utilizes six or fewer men in the box at one of the highest rates in the league, which invites opponents to run the ball. That's part of why the Bears have seen opponents run the ball 13 percentage points more often than expected this season, according to TruMedia, the highest rate in the league. It's not worked out for them. They've yielded 4.84 yards per rush, 26th in the NFL. They've allowed opponents to convert third- and fourth-and-short runs at an 82% rate, the third-worst mark in the league; and they have stuffed only 17% of runs at or behind the line of scrimmage, which ranks sixth-worst.

Given how successful New England has been running the ball over the past few weeks, it seems highly likely that the Pats will lean heavily on the Stevenson-Harris duo behind their strong offensive line. The Bears haven't really been able to figure out a way to consistently stop the run just yet, and there's no reason to expect that will start tonight.

Prediction

Score: Patriots 24, Bears 13