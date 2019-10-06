Bears vs. Raiders in London score: Josh Jacobs derails Chicago's comeback efforts

The NFL wanted to show London what entertaining football is all about, and our friends across the pond witnessed a wild matchup in Week 5.

The Oakland Raiders held a 17-0 halftime lead, their largest of the season, but the Chicago Bears put together three straight scoring drives in the second half to take a 21-17 lead. Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Raiders found the end zone for the first time since the halftime break with an eight-yard Josh Jacobs run, his second score of the game. That ended up being the game-winning touchdown in Oakland's 24-21 win, as the Raiders now move to 3-2.

Jacobs had the best game of his young career, rushing 26 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Sunday marked the first time this Bears defense had given up a 100-yard rusher since Saquon Barkley put up 125 yards against Chicago last December.

Chase Daniel had his moments during his first start this year. In all, he threw for 231 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. When it came down to it, however, the Bears recorded just 236 yards of total offense compared to the Raiders' 398 yards. Derek Carr kept the chains moving, the offense was effective on third down and they won in the time of possession category.

With this win, Jon Gruden has recorded his first back-to-back victories since he took over in Oakland last year. One of the moves he was most criticized for was trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack away last year. In his revenge game, he recorded three tackles and a fumble recovery, making it the first time since Week 1 where he failed to record a sack.

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.