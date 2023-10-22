Bears vs. Raiders: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Raiders have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Raiders, who come in off a win.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Raiders beat the Patriots 21-17. That's two games straight that Las Vegas has won by exactly four points.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed 13 in total. All those points came courtesy of Daniel Carlson: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another on an extra-point kick.

Meanwhile, Chicago traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 19-13 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Vikings on Sunday. Despite 55 more yards than Minnesota, Chicago couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

The victory got Las Vegas back to even at 3-3. As for Chicago, their loss was their tenth straight at home (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 1-5.

Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with the Raiders going off as just a 3-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.