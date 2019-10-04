Bears vs. Raiders odds, line, predictions: 2019 NFL London picks from model on 83-54 roll

The Chicago Bears meet the Oakland Raiders in the first 2019 NFL London game. The Bears (3-1) are 1-0 all-time in London, beating Tampa Bay in 2011, while the Raiders (2-2) are 0-2 in London, losing games to Miami in 2014 and Seattle last season. Sunday's kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the all-time series between the Bears and Raiders is tied at 7-7. Chicago is a five-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Raiders odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 40.5. Before making any Bears vs. Raiders picks of your own, see the 2019 NFL in London predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 5 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a blistering 21-11 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 83-54 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 4, it nailed the Saints (+2.5) winning outright as underdogs against the Cowboys.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Bears vs. Raiders. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it has also generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Bears have won three straight games after an opening-night loss to the Green Bay Packers and sit in a first-place tie with the Packers in the NFC North. Chicago's defense is again among the league's best, allowing just 45 points in four games, an average of 11.25. Playing on Tottenham Hotspur's synthetic turf could allow the Bears to play even faster. Sixth-year veteran linebacker Khalil Mack already has 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles to go along with 12 tackles.

Chicago's secondary has also played lights-out, led by seventh-year veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who has two interceptions, including one for a touchdown. Cornerback Kyle Fuller, a fifth-year veteran, also has two interceptions with 25 tackles.

But just because Chicago's defense is off to a fast start does not guarantee it will cover the Bears vs. Raiders spread on Sunday in London.

That's because the Raiders rebounded from two straight losses to spring the upset at Indianapolis, 31-24, last week. The key for Oakland was a fast start, which saw the Raiders grab leads of 14-0 and 21-10. The Raiders' second touchdown was from newcomer Trevor Davis, a wide receiver acquired earlier in the week from Green Bay, who ran 60 yards for a touchdown, finishing with two carries for 74 yards.

The Raiders' defense also got into the act in the second half when safety Erik Harris intercepted a pass and raced 30 yards for a touchdown. Oakland also forced a fumble in the win.

So who wins Bears vs. Raiders? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the NFL London spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.