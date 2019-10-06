Bears vs. Raiders odds, line, predictions: 2019 NFL London picks from proven model on 83-54 roll

The Chicago Bears look to continue their recent domination over the Oakland Raiders when they meet on Sunday in the first 2019 NFL London game of the season. The Bears (3-1), who finished first in the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018, are tied for tops in the division with Green Bay this season, while the Raiders (2-2), who finished fourth in the AFC West at 4-12 a year ago, are tied for second in their division with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff for NFL in London 2019 is at 1 p.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Raiders receiver Tyrell Williams is questionable with a foot injury. The Bears are favored by 6.5 in the latest Bears vs. Raiders odds, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 40. You'll want to see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Bears vs. Raiders picks of your own.

The model knows Chicago will be led by backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who replaced the injured Mitchell Trubisky after he suffered a dislocated left shoulder and slight labrum tear in the win over the Minnesota Vikings a week ago. Daniel, a ninth-year veteran, played well, completing 22-of-30 passes (73.3 percent) for 195 yards and one touchdown, easing any fears the Bears may have had at that position.

Sixth-year veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson had a strong game, catching seven passes for 77 yards, and leads the Bears with 24 receptions for 280 yards (11.7 average). Running back Tarik Cohen, who scored Chicago's lone touchdown against Minnesota, caught five passes, including a 10-yard TD.

But just because Chicago's defense is off to a fast start does not guarantee it will cover the Bears vs. Raiders spread on Sunday in London.

That's because the Raiders rebounded from two straight losses to spring the upset at Indianapolis, 31-24, last week. The key for Oakland was a fast start, which saw the Raiders grab leads of 14-0 and 21-10. The Raiders' second touchdown was from newcomer Trevor Davis, a wide receiver acquired earlier in the week from Green Bay, who ran 60 yards for a touchdown, finishing with two carries for 74 yards.

The Raiders' defense also got into the act in the second half last week when safety Erik Harris intercepted a pass and raced 30 yards for a touchdown. Oakland also forced a fumble in the win.

