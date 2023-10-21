The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) hit the road looking to string together three straight wins when they travel to Solider Field to take on the Chicago Bears (1-5) in NFL Week 7. The Raiders are coming off a 21-17 win over the New England Patriots, but will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out with a back injury. Veteran Brian Hoyer will start in Garoppolo's place. The Bears are coming off a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in a bitter NFC North rivalry game, and will also be without their starting quarterback for this matchup. Justin Fields has been ruled out with a thumb injury, and will be replaced by undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent.

Raiders vs. Bears spread: Raiders -2.5

Raiders vs. Bears over/under: 37.5 points

Raiders vs. Bears money line: Raiders -143, Bears +121

Why the Raiders can cover

The Raiders have a significant experience advantage in this matchup at the quarterback position. Las Vegas is turning to 15-year NFL veteran Brian Hoyer to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo, and the former Michigan State standout has 40 career starts under his belt. Most of Hoyer's career has been spent playing under Josh McDaniels, so his familiarity in the Raiders' offensive scheme should make up for Chicago's home field advantage.

The Raiders also have the best overall player in this matchup in All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. The six-time Pro Bowl selection has voiced some concerns recently about his role in the offense, but he remains one of the most explosive offensive players in the NFL. Adams enters this matchup with 39 catches for 471 yards and three touchdowns.

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears have home field advantage in this matchup, which history has proven is almost always worth something. Chicago also has the advantage of having an unproven commodity at quarterback in undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent. The former Division-II standout is an excellent athlete and played well enough in the preseason to win the team's backup job. His effectiveness as a starter remains to be seen, but the Raiders will have a difficult time preparing for a relatively unknown quarterback.

The Bears also have a dynamic wide receiver in D.J. Moore. The 26-year-old veteran has been outstanding in his first season in Chicago, and enters this matchup with 32 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns. Moore will be a matchup issue for the Raiders' susceptible secondary.

How to make Bears vs. Raiders picks

