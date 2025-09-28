Two teams bidding to get to .500 face off in NFL Week 4 as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Chicago Bears on Paramount+. The Raiders (1-2) have struggled to find their footing since their season-opening win against the New England Patriots and are coming off of a 41-24 loss to the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the Bears (1-2) are coming off their first win of the season, a 31-14 upset against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Las Vegas is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Raiders odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The Raiders are -127 money line favorites (risk $127 to win $100), while the Bears are +106 underdogs.

When: Sunday, Sept. 28

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Raiders -1.5, over/under 47.5

It took Ben Johnson's Bears a few weeks to get in a groove, but they looked solid on both sides of the ball against the Cowboys. Caleb Williams threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns while the defense picked off Dak Prescott twice. Chicago is still giving up 387 yards on average per game, but was able to keep Dallas off the scoreboard for the entire second half in Week 3.



Geno Smith hasn't had that kind of help in his first season in Sin City, as the Raiders offensive line has left him open to being sacked 12 times through three games. The run game hasn't been able to pick up the slack as rookie Ashton Jeanty has gone up against three defenses that are good at slowing down the rush. Plus, the Raiders defense is giving up 351.0 yards and 24.7 yards per game.

Model's Bears vs. Raiders prediction, picks

Both teams are 1-2-0 ATS to start off the season and haven't been consistent through three weeks of regular season play. However, the Bears have won three of the last five meetings with Vegas and are coming off of a confidence-boosting win. The SportsLine model projects Chicago will cover the spread in 56% of simulations.

