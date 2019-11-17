Bears vs. Rams odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 91-61 run

The big story line for Sunday night's Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams matchup is two presumed young franchise quarterbacks struggling mightily and their teams struggling along with them. Chicago won the NFC North last year behind the league's best defense and the dynamic playmaking ability of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. However, Trubisky has regressed in his third season, throwing for just 1,390 yards and eight touchdowns this year. The Rams' Jared Goff has already gotten a huge contract extension, but he also has taken a step back from last year when he led the Rams to the Super Bowl. Goff has been held without a touchdown pass in two of his last four outings, and he's thrown multiple interceptions three times already this season. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Los Angeles is a six-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Rams odds, while the over-under for total points is 39.5. Before making any Rams vs. Bears picks of your own, be sure to check out the Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that the Rams have covered the spread in their past four games following an against the spread loss. Los Angeles was favored last week against Pittsburgh, but the offense failed to show up and the Rams suffered a disappointing 17-12 defeat to the Steelers.

On the bright side, Los Angeles' defense played very well in two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald's return to his hometown of Pittsburgh. Los Angeles' defense forced two turnovers, scored the Rams' only touchdown, and Donald and Clay Matthews combined for a safety of Steelers QB Mason Rudolph. The Rams feature a ferocious rush defense that's giving up just 90.8 yards per game on the ground, the fifth-best mark in the NFL. Plus, Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games after scoring fewer than 15 points in its previous contest.

The Bears might have gotten some confidence back by ending a four-game losing skid last Sunday with a 20-13 win over the visiting Detroit Lions. Trubisky badly needed a confidence boost and had his highest-rated game of the season in completing 16-of-23 pass attempts for 173 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Coach Matt Nagy had Trubisky on the move more than he had in previous games.

In addition, Chicago has been a good November team under Nagy, covering five of its past six. Last season on Sunday Night Football at Soldier Field, Chicago shutdown Los Angeles' offense in a 15-6 victory. The Bears intercepted four of Goff's passes, sacked him three times and held L.A. to 214 yards, 14 first downs and just three third-down conversions. Plus, the Bears are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven prime-time games.

