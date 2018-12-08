Bears vs. Rams odds, line: 'Sunday Night Football' picks, predictions from model on 14-3 roll

Two NFC divisional leaders meet up on "Sunday Night Football" as the Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET. At 11-1, the Rams own the NFL's best record, while the 8-4 Bears lead the Minnesota Vikings by a game-and-a-half in the NFC North. Los Angeles is a three-point road favorite and the Over-Under is at 51 in the latest Bears vs. Rams odds, down from an open of 54. Before you make any Bears vs. Rams picks and predictions for Sunday Night Football, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 14 on a blistering 14-3 run. For the season, it is 28-12 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 76-46. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model finished Week 13 at 129-61 on the season, ranking in the top two on NFLPickWatch.com.

Now the model has dialed in on Rams vs. Bears.

The model has factored in that the Rams' offense is full of weapons, starting with running back Todd Gurley. The MVP candidate is averaging over 137 yards from scrimmage and is tops in the league in rushing yards. Not only is he averaging 5 yards per carry, he's also netting more than 10 yards per reception. It's next-to-impossible to tackle him one-on-one in the open field and he has racked up a league-high 19 touchdowns.

Los Angeles also boasts a solid defense capable of maintaining quarterback pressure without having to blitz. Anchoring the Rams' 3-4 front seven is defensive end Aaron Donald, who leads the league in sacks with 16.5. Outside linebacker Dante Fowler, acquired in a midseason trade, has paid immediate dividends as an edge rusher capable of harassing quarterbacks.

But just because the Rams are stacked on offense and defense doesn't mean they'll cover the "Sunday Night" Football spread.

After missing the previous two games with a shoulder sprain, Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will return on "Sunday Night Football." He's thrown for multiple scores in four of his last six starts and topped 300 yards passing three times over that span. He's also electric with his legs, rushing for 43 yards on 10 carries against the Vikings last time out.

While Chicago's defense is among the NFL's best, yielding just 20 points per game, the explosive offense has been the biggest surprise of these 2018 Bears. Tarik Cohen is one of the most potent receiving running backs coming out of the backfield. Last week against the Giants, he hauled in 12 balls for 156 yards and added another 30 yards on the ground.

Rams vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football.