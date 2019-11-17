Bears vs. Rams odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 91-61 roll

After both the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams won division titles in 2018, their respective head coaches, Matt Nagy and Sean McVay, were considered rising offensive geniuses in the league. However, both offenses have regressed in a major way this year as the disappointing teams meet on Sunday Night Football. Chicago is averaging just 18.0 points per game, ahead of only five of the worst teams in the NFL in Denver, Cincinnati, Miami, Washington and the New York Jets. The Rams are scoring 25.1 points per game but have been held below 13 points in two of their past four games. Therefore, it could be a defensive battle on Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Los Angeles is a six-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bears odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 40. Before making any Bears vs. Rams picks of your own, be sure to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that the Rams have covered the spread in their past four games following an against the spread loss. Los Angeles was favored last week against Pittsburgh, but the offense failed to show up and the Rams suffered a disappointing 17-12 defeat to the Steelers.

On the bright side, Los Angeles' defense played very well in two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald's return to his hometown of Pittsburgh. Los Angeles' defense forced two turnovers, scored the Rams' only touchdown, and Donald and Clay Matthews combined for a safety of Steelers QB Mason Rudolph. The Rams feature a ferocious rush defense that's giving up just 90.8 yards per game on the ground, the fifth-best mark in the NFL. Plus, Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games after scoring fewer than 15 points in its previous contest.

But just because Los Angeles is at home on Sunday Night Football doesn't mean it will cover the Rams vs. Bears spread.

At 4-5, it's nothing short of a must-win game for Coach Matt Nagy's Bears. In theory, they could save their season with an upset, as Chicago has winnable games the following three weeks against the New York Giants, at the NFC North cellar-dwelling Detroit Lions and home to the inconsistent Dallas Cowboys. The schedule gets much tougher in the season's final three weeks.

Nagy has to be encouraged by how embattled starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky played in a 20-13 win over the Lions in Week 10. Trubisky threw for only 173 yards, but tied his season-high with three touchdown passes and wasn't picked off. His 131.0 quarterback rating was also a season-high for the former No. 2 overall pick. That improved Chicago to 5-1 against the spread in its past six November games. It also has covered 14 of its previous 20 against NFC foes.

