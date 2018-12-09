Bears vs. Rams odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, top predictions from advanced model on 14-3 roll

A primetime contest rife with playoff implications kicks off on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET when the Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams. While the Rams have already secured a postseason berth, the Bears are trying to hold off the Vikings for NFC North supremacy. Chicago has won five of the last six games in the series and covered the spread in four of them, but Los Angeles is a three-point road favorite, down from an open of four. The Over-Under, or total projected points oddsmakers think will be scored, is 51 in the latest Bears vs. Rams odds. Before you make any Bears vs. Rams picks and predictions for Sunday Night Football, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 14 on a blistering 14-3 run. For the season, it is 28-12 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 76-46. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model finished Week 13 at 129-61 on the season, ranking in the top two on NFLPickWatch.com.

Now the model has dialed in on Rams vs. Bears (stream live on fuboTV). We can tell you it's leaning Over, but it's also generated a strong point-spread pick that's hitting well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Rams quarterback Jared Goff continues to build off a sensational sophomore season. On pace for 5,000 yards, he is among the league leaders in touchdown passes with 27 and is in the top five in quarterback rating. Goff's top two receiving targets, Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks, have combined for nearly 2,000 yards and nine scores. But the Rams' ultimate weapon is running back Todd Gurley. He's the NFL leader in yards from scrimmage with 1,649 and has hit pay dirt 19 times.

Los Angeles also boasts a solid defense capable of maintaining quarterback pressure without having to blitz. Anchoring the Rams' 3-4 front seven is defensive end Aaron Donald, who leads the league in sacks with 16.5. Outside linebacker Dante Fowler, acquired in a midseason trade, has paid immediate dividends as an edge rusher capable of harassing quarterbacks.

But just because the Rams are stacked on offense and defense doesn't mean they'll cover the "Sunday Night" Football spread.

After missing the previous two games with a shoulder sprain, Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will return on "Sunday Night Football," sending backup Chase Daniel to the bench. The second-year quarterback has 23 total touchdowns this season through 10 games and topped 300 yards through the air four times. He's also made mincemeat of the competition with his legs, rushing for 363 yards on 51 carries, a stellar 7.1 per attempt, up from last year's mark of 6.0.

While Chicago's defense is among the NFL's best, yielding just 20 points per game, the explosive offense has been the biggest surprise of these 2018 Bears. Tarik Cohen is one of the most potent receiving running backs coming out of the backfield. Last week against the Giants, he hauled in 12 balls for 156 yards and added another 30 yards on the ground.

Who wins Rams vs. Bears? And which side covers in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over on Sunday Night Football, all from the incredible computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors.