Bears vs. Rams odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, top predictions from projection model on 91-61 run

Two of the stingiest defenses in the NFL collide on Sunday Night Football, when the Chicago Bears take on the Los Angeles Rams at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Chicago ranks fourth in the league in points (17.4), ninth in total yards (327.3) and rushing yards (94.0) allowed per game, while Los Angeles is 15th (21.2), 12th (331.0) and fifth (90.8), respectively. While the Rams have held their opponents under 21 points in each of their last four outings, the Bears have given up 22 or more in three of their last five contests. Los Angeles also is among the league leaders in passing yards per game, ranking sixth with an average of 279.6 yards per game through the air. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a six-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bears odds, while the over-under is 39.5. Before making any Bears vs. Rams picks of your own, be sure to check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 11 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 29-18 run that dates back to last season.

It's also on an incredible 91-61 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, Last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up and consistently beaten NFL odds.

Now, it's simulated Rams vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning under the total, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can see that pick by visiting SportsLine now.

The model knows that the Bears have won just three of their past 18 games as road underdogs, while the Rams are 10-3 in their past 13 home games and 8-3 against the spread in their past 11 as favorites. Quarterback Jared Goff struggled in last week's 17-12 loss in Pittsburgh, but Goff has been historically a much better player at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Goff will remain without big-play receiver Brandin Cooks again this week as he remains in the concussion protocol. Cooks hasn't played since Oct. 27. Goff will also be without Robert Woods (personal issues), who's inactive for Sunday's showdown. Without two of its top receivers, Los Angeles' offense will look to lean on superstar running back Todd Gurley, who rushed for 73 yards last week, his most since Week 1. Gurley has recorded at least 12 carries in three of his last four games and has scored four total touchdowns during that span.

But just because Los Angeles is at home on Sunday Night Football doesn't mean it will cover the Rams vs. Bears spread.

The Bears might have gotten some confidence back by ending a four-game losing skid last Sunday with a 20-13 win over the visiting Detroit Lions. Trubisky badly needed a confidence boost and had his highest-rated game of the season in completing 16-of-23 pass attempts for 173 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Coach Matt Nagy had Trubisky on the move more than he had in previous games.

In addition, Chicago has been a good November team under Nagy, covering five of its past six. Last season on Sunday Night Football at Soldier Field, Chicago shutdown Los Angeles' offense in a 15-6 victory. The Bears intercepted four of Goff's passes, sacked him three times and held L.A. to 214 yards, 14 first downs and just three third-down conversions. Plus, the Bears are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven prime-time games.

Who wins Bears vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Rams spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced computer model on a 91-61 run on top-rated NFL picks.